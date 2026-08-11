Nigeria: 10 Police Officers, Two Civilians Killed in Kebbi Battle With Bandits

Kebbi police said at least 17 suspected bandits were also killed after officers intercepted a heavily armed group along the Rafin Makuku axis of Sakaba LGA.

Ten police officers and two civilians were killed on Monday at a battle with suspected bandits along the Rafin Makuku axis of Sakaba Area of Kebbi State, the police have said.

Two other officers were injured in the confrontation, while the police said at least 17 suspected bandits were killed.

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The police spokesperson in Kebbi, Bashir Usman, told PREMIUM TIMES that the encounter occurred at about 9:25 a.m. on 10 August after the police intercepted the armed group moving between Zamfara and Kebbi states.

"Several of the attackers were neutralised, with at least 17 suspected bandits so far assessed to have been neutralised," Mr Usman said.

He added that four motorcycles belonging to the attackers were burnt during the encounter.

The police spokesperson cautioned that the casualty figure remained subject to further verification.

"Tragically, we lost 10 gallant police personnel in the engagement, while two others sustained injuries and are receiving medical attention. Two civilians also lost their lives during the encounter," he said.

Mr Usman said the police were supporting the families of the deceased, caring for the injured officers and continuing operations against members of the armed group who fled the area.

He said further information would be released as the authorities verified details of the confrontation.

Armed group moving towards Kebbi

The deadly confrontation followed reports that a large group of armed men had moved from neighbouring Zamfara State towards communities in Kebbi.

On Monday, reports said the Air Component of Operation FANSAN YAMMA carried out airstrikes against an armed group detected moving from the Sangeko Gap in Zamfara towards the Makuku area of Kebbi.

The exact number of fighters struck has not been independently established. Some reports estimated that the group comprised more than 200 armed men travelling on motorcycles.

Security authorities have not publicly confirmed that estimate.

The air operation reportedly followed intelligence about the movement of the armed group across the inter-state corridor.

It was not immediately clear whether the airstrikes occurred before or after the confrontation in which the 10 police officers were killed.

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Reported police SITREP

Separately, SaharaReporters reported on Tuesday that it obtained a police situation report concerning the Makuku incident.

The newspaper said the document identified the 10 officers killed as personnel of the 44 Police Mobile Force, Abuja, who were on special duty in the area.

It also reported that the document said police weapons and ammunition were taken following the confrontation.

PREMIUM TIMES has not independently obtained the situation report, and the Kebbi police command's statement to this newspaper did not confirm the reported loss of weapons.

The command also did not disclose the identities of the officers killed in its statement.

The police said follow-up operations were continuing against members of the armed group who fled after the encounter.