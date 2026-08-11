Nigeria: Army Foil Bandits' Ambush, Recover Ak-47 in Plateau

Troops of Operation Enduring Peace reportedly foiled an ambush by suspected bandits in Plateau State, killing one attacker and recovering an AK-47 rifle and ammunition.

Troops of Operation Enduring Peace have foiled an ambush by suspected bandits in Langtang North Local Government Area of Plateau State and recovered an AK-47 rifle and ammunition.

The development was disclosed by the Nigerian Army in a post on its official social media handle, which said the troops were conducting a follow-up operation based on intelligence obtained from a suspected bandit arrested earlier.

According to the army, the operation was launched after the suspect confessed to being involved in criminal activities and led troops to Nwur village to recover a weapon he had allegedly concealed there.

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The army said the troops came under attack from members of the suspected criminal group at the location.

It said the troops responded to the attack, killing one of the suspected bandits and arrested another in the ensuing exchange of fire.

Following the encounter, the troops searched the area and recovered one AK-47 rifle, one AK-47 magazine and two rounds of 7.62mm Special ammunition, according to the army.

The troops have continued search operations in the area to locate other members of the suspected bandit group, the statement added.

Recent attacks

The operation comes amid renewed security concerns in parts of Plateau State, particularly communities and routes where residents have reported attacks by gunmen.

PREMIUM TIMES recently reported that gunmen ambushed a joint security patrol along the Ganawuri-Sabon Gida Road in Riyom Local Government Area, killing a police inspector and a Nigerian Air Force corporal and taking their service rifles.

Following the attack, troops of Sector 6, Operation Enduring Peace, arrested 19 people during a raid on Tongoron community in Riyom for profiling and investigation. The suspects included 14 indigenes and five Fulani residents.

PREMIUM TIMES also reported the killing of a former councillor of Rim Ward in Riyom, Daniel Danjuma Chong, popularly known as Hon. Star, during a late-night attack in Torok village.

In another incident along the Riyom-Abuja highway, troops rescued seven travellers who had been abducted by suspected kidnappers near Sopp village after engaging the attackers and forcing them to flee.

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The repeated attacks have increased pressure on security agencies to strengthen intelligence gathering, protect vulnerable communities and prevent criminal groups from operating across Plateau's rural corridors.