Nigeria: Osun Election - APC's Oyebamiji Downplays 'Federal Might', Vows to Banish Poverty

The governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Osun State, Bola Oyebamiji, has dismissed allegations that the Federal Government plans to deploy its influence to secure victory for him in the August 15 governorship election.

Oyebamiji spoke during the Arise Television townhall for governorship candidates ahead of Saturday's election, where he also outlined his plans to tackle poverty, improve security and invest in key sectors of the state.

The APC candidate said his priority, if elected, would be the welfare and development of residents across the state, irrespective of their location.

"Governance is about people, it's not about segments. It's not about an area. It's not about a city. It is not about a town. It's the entirety of the state," he said.

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Oyebamiji said his administration would prioritise security and the welfare of residents, while also seeking to address hunger and poverty through investments in agriculture, education and healthcare.

"We want to banish hunger and poverty. I want to invest seriously on agriculture, education, and health," he said.

He added that his administration would also focus on human capital development and improve the welfare of residents.

"Human asset is very important to us; we are going to invest in human asset, we are going to look at their welfare. We are going to increase our welfare. Capital development is very important. These are the things that I'm bringing on board," Oyebamiji said.

Reacting to Governor Ademola Adeleke's allegation that the Federal Government was planning to deploy "federal might" to influence the election, Oyebamiji said he had not encountered evidence supporting the claim during his campaign across the state.

"I actually listened to the Mr. Governor and I can see that most of the answers to that question was not true. I have visited 30 local government areas in Osun State three times. Nobody has ever heard that," he said.

Oyebamiji said his consultations with party members, community leaders, artisans, lawyers, traders and civil servants had convinced him that residents were seeking a change of government.

He said he also inaugurated canvassers across the state as part of efforts to mobilise support for his candidacy.

"I was convinced beyond reasonable doubt that our people in Osun are ready for a change. I'm coming here as the incoming governor of Osun, come 15th of August, 2026," he said.

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Oyebamiji maintained that his expected victory would be determined by voters rather than political influence.

"It is not by any power, whether it is a national power or it's mighty power, it is by the people," he said.

The APC candidate also claimed that his candidacy had received endorsements from about 42 groups across the state, including private enterprises and civil servants.