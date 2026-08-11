Gambia: Is the Opposition Speaking With One Voice?

Foroyaa has observed that the same opposition parties have been attending many coalition talks and have not been speaking with one voice to be able to build a political force capable of challenging and removing the incumbent. The will to build coalitions is there but the capability to do so seems to be elusive. Gambians are still wondering which coalition arrangement will end in unity rather than disunity as is evident so far in coalition arrangements that are concluded.

Any conclusion of coalition talks that ends in disunity is not good for the opposition and should be avoided at all cost. The Gambian people want a coalition that can bring unity of purpose and commitment among the opposition.

Foroyaa will continue to continue to monitor the coalition processes that are still in progress. The recently concluded one had a secretary who resigned prior to the conclusion of the talks. Foroyaa will find out how many stakeholders attended the talks and how many were left in the end and what the rules of engagement were and how they concluded without keeping everybody onboard.