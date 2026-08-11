Nigeria: 2027 - Kogi Fixes N150m Campaign Signage Fee for Presidential Candidates

Kogi State Government has fixed N150 million as the official fee payable by presidential candidates for the placement of campaign billboards, posters and other promotional materials across the state ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The government also approved N50 million for senatorial candidates, N30 million for House of Representatives candidates and N5 million for State House of Assembly candidates.

The Commissioner for Information and Communications, Kingsley Fanwo, disclosed this in Lokoja after stakeholders met with operators in the signage and advertising sector.

The approved charges also cover campaign materials including branded T-shirts, caps and other political promotional items, as the state prepares for the 2027 elections and the October 2026 local government polls.

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According to Fanwo, the fees are intended to regulate political advertising, enforce existing signage laws and boost the state's internally generated revenue.

He said the rates were determined after a peer review of applicable charges in other states, adding that the government considered them affordable given the scale and reach of political campaigns.

Under the approved structure for the local government elections, chairmanship candidates are to pay N2 million, while councillorship candidates will pay N300,000 for campaign signage and related promotional materials.

Fanwo warned political parties and candidates against erecting billboards or displaying campaign materials without paying the prescribed fees and obtaining the necessary approvals.

He said offenders, including individuals or organisations found aiding or facilitating violations, would face prosecution.

The commissioner stressed that the regulation applied to all political parties and candidates, including those of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC.

"In Kogi, APC is the ruling party, but that does not exempt any APC candidate from complying with the law.

"If you are an APC candidate and you did not pay the prescribed fee before placing your billboards or posters, we will remove them and you will be prosecuted.

"The government is for everybody. All political parties and candidates are hereby enjoined to adhere strictly to the regulations governing the placement of campaign materials across the state," he said.

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Fanwo said the Kogi State Signage and Advertisement Agency, KOSSAA, under the Ministry of Information and Communications, would coordinate the implementation and enforcement of the new campaign signage regime.

He assured that enforcement would be carried out fairly and without political discrimination.

Also speaking, the General Manager of KOSSAA, Richard Osaseyi, said the agency would commence full enforcement of the regulations from next week.

Osaseyi urged political parties, candidates, campaign organisations and billboard operators to register with the agency and obtain the requisite approvals before erecting or displaying campaign materials.

He warned that unauthorised campaign materials would be removed, while violators would face appropriate sanctions.