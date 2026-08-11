Nigeria: Dankwambo Applauds Nigeria's Chess Players After Flawless World Championship Hosting

The President of the Nigeria Chess Federation (NCF), Senator Ibrahim Hassan Dankwambo, has applauded the outstanding performances of Nigerian players at the recently concluded World Amateur Rapid and Blitz Chess Championships in Abuja.

The former Governor of Gombe State described the successful hosting of the world championship as a landmark achievement for Nigerian sports and a significant milestone in the advancement of chess across Africa.

Held from August 1 to August 8, the prestigious international tournament marked the first time the continent has ever hosted the event, bringing together players, officials, and chess enthusiasts from around the globe for a week of high-level competition and camaraderie.

Senator Dankwambo expressed the Federation's profound appreciation to the International Chess Federation (FIDE) for granting Abuja the hosting rights following a competitive selection process.

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He noted that the decision demonstrated global confidence in Nigeria's organizational capacity, sporting infrastructure, and commitment to the development of the sport.

The Championships produced a moment of immense national pride when 14-year-old Ekunke Odey Goodness secured the gold medal in the Rapid event after an exceptional 11-round performance, finishing with 9 points.

Nigeria's Eugene Unwana and Bomo Kigigha earned the silver and bronze medals, respectively, completing a historic all-Nigerian podium.

Similarly, victories by Omoruyi Sandra Osarugue, Efemuai Odafe Benedict, and WFM Asanga Nsisong across the U1700, U2000, and U2300 rating categories further underscored Nigeria's growing strength and competitiveness on the international stage.

Speaking at the closing ceremony, Chairman of the National Sports Commission (NSC), Mallam Shehu Dikko, commended the NCF for organizing and delivering a world-class tournament.

Acknowledging the invaluable contributions of the NSC and Borno State Governor Babagana Umara Zulum, Senator Dankwambo reiterated the need for stronger and more sustainable partnerships.