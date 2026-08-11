Nigeria: Wafcon - New African Champions Guaranteed As Lionesses Eliminate Super Falcons

A new CAF Women's Africa Cup of Nations champion will be crowned in Morocco after Cameroon edged defending champions Nigeria 1-0 in a fiercely contested quarterfinal on Sunday to secure their place in the last four and qualify for the FIFA Women's World Cup Brazil 2027.

The Indomitable Lionesses struck the decisive blow in the 19th minute through 20-year-old Myriam Wamen.

The youngster unleashed a thunderous effort from distance that flew into the top corner beyond the outstretched Chiamaka Nnadozie, leaving the Nigerian goalkeeper with no chance.

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Nigeria looked for an immediate response a minute later when Rasheedat Ajibade delivered a dangerous cross into the area, but Gift Monday was unable to make a clean connection after the initial effort had been comfortably dealt with.

The Super Falcons continued to push forward and came close again in the 28th minute. Morinsola Babajide's delivery found Jennifer Echegini in a promising position, but her effort was well saved as Cameroon protected their slender advantage.

Despite Nigeria enjoying spells of possession and creating opportunities, Cameroon remained organised at the back and carried their 1-0 lead into the halftime break.

The defending champions threw everything forward in the closing stages and almost forced extra time through substitute Ijeoma Okoronkwo. After using her pace to beat her marker, the forward sent a left-footed effort that drifted agonisingly wide of the post.

Cameroon held firm through the final minutes to seal a memorable victory.

As things stand, Nigeria will face South Africa's Banyana Banyana later this week for a place in the Inter-Continental playoff for the 2027 FIFA Women's World Cup finals in Brazil.