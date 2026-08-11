Liberia: Throne Day - HM the King Receives Congratulatory Message From President of Liberia

8 August 2026
Maghreb Arabe Presse (Rabat)

Rabat — His Majesty King Mohammed VI received a message of congratulations from the President of Liberia, Joseph Nyuma Boakai, on the occasion of the 27th anniversary of the Sovereign's accession to the Throne of His Glorious Ancestors.

In this message, Boakai expressed, on his own behalf and on behalf of the Liberian people, his warmest congratulations and highest consideration to His Majesty the King, stressing that this Glorious celebration commemorates the Sovereign's proactive, far-sighted and forward-looking vision, which has transformed the Kingdom into an emerging, modern and prosperous country.

On the same occasion, the Liberian President expressed his hope that the cordial bonds of friendship and cooperation between Morocco and Liberia would be further strengthened in the spirit of African solidarity and the promotion of United Nations principles, in support of regional and global peace, as well as international economic cooperation.

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