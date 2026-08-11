Morocco: Throne Day - HM the King Receives Greetings From Nigerien President

Rabat — His Majesty King Mohammed VI received a message of congratulations from His Excellency General of the Army Abdourahamane Tiani, President of the Republic of Niger, Head of State, on the occasion of the 27th anniversary of the Sovereign's accession to the Throne of His Glorious Ancestors.

In this message, the Nigerien President conveyed, in his own name and on behalf of the Nigerien people, his heartfelt and warm congratulations and his highest and fraternal consideration to His Majesty the King, as well as his wishes for the happiness and prosperity of the brotherly Moroccan people.

"I seize this joyous occasion to rejoice in the particularly excellent level of our relations of friendship, fraternity, and cooperation under Your High leadership, while reiterating my readiness to work, together with Your Majesty, for their continued strengthening to the great benefit of our two peoples," emphasizes the Head of State of Niger.