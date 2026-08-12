Nigeria: NFF Apologises to Tinubu, Nigerians Over Super Falcons' Wafcon Setback

Mr Gusau said the federation recognised the disappointment caused to millions of Nigerians who passionately supported the team throughout the ongoing Women's Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) in Morocco.

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has apologised to President Bola Tinubu and Nigerians following the Super Falcons' failure to secure direct qualification for the 2027 FIFA Women's World Cup.

NFF President, Ibrahim Gusau, tendered the apology on behalf of the federation, the Super Falcons and the entire Nigerian football family in a statement issued on Tuesday.

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Mr Gusau said the federation recognised the disappointment caused to millions of Nigerians who passionately supported the team throughout the ongoing Women's Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) in Morocco.

He acknowledged the Federal Government's support for the Super Falcons, particularly the recognition and rewards given to the team following their previous WAFCON triumph.

"We wish to extend a special and heartfelt apology to His Excellency, the President and Commander-in-Chief of the Federal Republic, Bola Tinubu, for this disappointment.

"It is with genuine humility and regret that we acknowledge that we have not been able to repay that confidence with the outcome expected at this stage," Mr Gusau said.

He also apologised to the National Assembly, National Sports Commission (NSC), sponsors, stakeholders and millions of Nigerian supporters at home and abroad for the disappointing outcome.

The NFF president, however, said the Super Falcons still had an opportunity to qualify for the 2027 FIFA Women's World Cup through the CAF play-off pathway.

"A window of opportunity remains through the CAF play-off pathway, and the Super Falcons are determined to fight for one of the two available CAF play-off tickets," he said.

Mr Gusau said the NFF, technical team and players remained committed to securing Nigeria's place at the 2027 FIFA Women's World Cup through the available qualification routes.

"The NFF will also undertake an honest assessment of our preparation, technical planning, logistics and overall operations, with a determination to identify areas requiring improvement.

"We hear the disappointment of Nigerians, we share it and we accept our responsibility. But we are not giving up," he added. (NAN)

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