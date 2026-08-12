Ghana: SDA Church Offers to Partner Government On Agenda 111 Projects

The Ghana Adventist Health Services of the Seventh-day Adventist Church (SDA) has pledged to work with government to complete some Agenda 111 hospital projects across the country.

A delegation from the Church, led by Dr. James Antwi, paid a courtesy call on the Minister for Health, Kwabena Mintah Akandoh, to present the proposal.

The Church outlined four priority areas it was to support. The areas include, Trauma care, Holistic wellness, Oncology and cancer treatment, Rehabilitation and health services

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Dr. Antwi said the proposal positions the SDA Church as a strategic partner in improving healthcare delivery, especially in underserved communities.

Mintah Akandoh welcomed the gesture and stressed that government cannot meet the growing health demands alone.

He urged faith-based organizations, including the Christian Health Association of Ghana (CHAG), and the private sector to help complete and operationalize Agenda 111 facilities.

He praised the SDA Church for its long-standing role in healthcare, particularly in deprived areas, and assured partners of government's guidance.

"Such partnerships will not require financial contributions to government," the Minister said. Rather, support should go directly toward completing the projects," he said.

He encouraged CHAG and private investors to identify specific facilities they wish to support, with government providing direction to ensure successful delivery.