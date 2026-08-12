Nigeria: Omotola Reveals Earning N22.2m From N103m-Grossing 'Mother's Love'

The actress's disclosure offers a rare glimpse into what remains for film producers after deductions from a movie's reported cinema gross.

Nollywood actress and filmmaker Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde has offered a rare glimpse into the economics behind cinema box-office figures, revealing that N22.28 million accrued to the producers of "Mother's Love" despite the film grossing more than N103 million.

Ms Jalade-Ekeinde, who made her feature directorial debut with the film, disclosed the figures in a video posted on her Instagram page on Tuesday night while giving an account of its theatrical performance.

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According to the 48-year-old, Mother's Love ended its cinema run with a gross of N103,094,663. She said that after deductions for exhibitors, distributors, print and advertising, Value Added Tax (VAT), entertainment tax, withholding tax, and other charges, N22,276,558 accrued to the producers.

The figures provide a rare glimpse into the difference between the film's headline box-office gross and the amount Ms Jalade-Ekeinde said ultimately accrued to its producers.

"I will now give the numbers. At the end of our run, we had made N103,094,663 after deductions for exhibitors, distributors, print and advertising, and value-added tax (VAT).

"Entertainment tax and withholding tax, all deductions and everything else from cinemas. The money that was accrued to us as producers of Mother's Love was N22,276,558," she said.

Released nationwide on 6 March, Mother's Love marked Ms Jalade-Ekeinde's feature directorial debut. The film features Olumide Oworu, Noray Nehita, Ifeanyi Kalu, Lilian Afegbai and Nosa Rex, among others. Its release date, directorial debut status, and distribution by The Nile Entertainment are independently corroborated.

Donates proceeds

Ms Jalade-Ekeinde further revealed that the entire N22.27 million that accrued to the producers was donated to Slum2School Africa, a non-governmental organisation focused on improving access to education for children in underserved communities.

The donation fulfilled an earlier commitment by her production company, RedHot Concepts, to donate 100 per cent of the proceeds accruing to it from the film's Nigerian theatrical run to Slum2School Africa. The pledge had been publicly announced in March.

According to Ms Jalade-Ekeinde, the film's distributor, The Nile Entertainment, transferred N22,276,558 to Slum2School Africa on 7 July 2026.

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"On the 7th of July 2026, our amazing distributors, Nile Entertainment, transferred that sum of money to our NGO beneficiary, Slum to School Africa. The team and I are very, very thankful. Thankful to you for going to watch Mother's Love because you made it possible.

"We at Red Hot Concepts will now be following up with Slum to School Africa to make sure that this money is used very, very judiciously for the children that we have sent it to be used for. As you remember, we want this money to advance the education of children from underserved communities. And we will now follow up to make sure that this money is used properly," she said.

Appreciation

Ms Jalade-Ekeinde also thanked moviegoers, members of the Red Hot Concepts team, the film's partners and its distributor for supporting the project.

She said Mother's Love was the first film she had produced and directed, and indicated that it would not be her last.

"Thank you to my amazing team, Red Hot Concepts staff and our partners, to all the team members who joined with us to make this a great success. This was my first movie ever, which I produced and directed, and it will not be the last, God willing.

"Please go out from now on to support us in all the projects that we're going to be doing. We promise the best we can also to use our gifts and our talents as we have done right now to support humanity, as this is a very big part of our company and our CSR."