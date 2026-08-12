Today, U.S. Senators Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH), Ranking Member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, Cory Booker (D-NJ), Ranking Member of the Subcommittee on Africa & Global Health Policy, Jeff Merkley (D-OR) and Chris Van Hollen (D-MD) issued the below statement calling for peaceful, fair elections ahead of the August 13th elections in Zambia.

"The United States values its long-standing partnership with Zambia. Over the last two decades, the United States and Zambia have partnered on peacekeeping, the U.S. President's Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR) programming and democracy initiatives that have improved global health, stability and social mobility. Although this partnership has been strained by the Trump Administration's attempts to link lifesaving health assistance with critical minerals access through the Global Health Memorandum of Understanding, close cooperation between our countries remains more important than ever.

"This is why we are especially concerned by the Zambian ruling party's attempts to undermine the country's electoral environment ahead of its August 13th elections. The ruling party's recent actions are reminiscent of previous elections where political opponents – including current President Hakainde Hichilema – were arrested in an effort to silence opposition. President Hakainde Hichilema and the United Party for National Development (UPND) appear to be using the same laws that once victimized and imprisoned political figures like Hichilema to propel him to a second term. Laws governing political campaign gatherings are selectively enforced to stifle opposition rallies, and Zambia's Constitution and electoral framework were hastily reformed without meaningful civil society consultation.

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"We urge all parties and candidates to commit to peaceful elections and to ensure laws are enforced consistently and fairly, regardless of party affiliation. We also call on the Department of State to increase its engagement with Zambian civil society, consistent with its longstanding efforts, to help Zambia and other important international partners uphold democracy and the rule of law before, during and after elections. We commend Zambian advocacy groups working tirelessly to improve election integrity and remain cautiously hopeful that the election on August 13th will provide an opportunity for a free and fair contest."