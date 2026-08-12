West Africa: Noppman Seeks Ecowas Intervention Over Ghana Onion Truck Blockade

Sokoto — The National Onion Producers, Processors and Marketers Association of Nigeria (NOPPMAN), has called on ECOWAS to urgently intervene in the continued restriction of Nigerian and Nigerien onion trucks at Kotoku Market in Ghana.

In a press conference in Sokoto, the National President, Aliyu Isah Maitasamu said the protracted delays were inflicting huge financial losses on exporters and transporters while exposing highly perishable onions to deterioration.

He said NOPPMAN acknowledged and appreciated the efforts of the Governments of Nigeria and Ghana to resolve the matter. It specifically commended the Honourable Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment of Nigeria and the Deputy Minister of Trade, Agribusiness and Industry of Ghana, as well as diplomats and other stakeholders who have waded into the dispute.

However, Maitasamu stated that despite previous interventions and resolutions reached, Nigerian onion trucks continue to face restrictions in offloading their consignments at Kotoku Market.

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He explained that the delays are not only hurting traders but also threatening the stability of cross-border food supply chains between the two West African countries.

The NOPPMAN President stressed that the association's concern is not with the people or traders of Ghana. He noted that Nigeria and Ghana have longstanding economic, diplomatic and people-to-people relations built on mutual trade and cooperation.

"Our concern is with the unilateral imposition of restrictions on legitimate cross-border trade by market actors, particularly where such restrictions are inconsistent with arrangements previously agreed by relevant stakeholders," he said.

Maitasamu argued that no market association or group of traders should have the power to unilaterally determine the movement, allocation or offloading of legitimate consignments originating from another ECOWAS Member State.

He therefore called on ECOWAS to act as a neutral mediator and facilitate a lasting solution involving the Governments of Nigeria and Ghana, relevant trade authorities, and onion associations and market stakeholders from both countries.

To forestall future occurrences, NOPPMAN proposed the development of a formal Memorandum of Agreement for cross-border onion trade. The agreement, he said, should be guided by the ECOWAS Trade Liberalisation Scheme, AfCFTA and other relevant regional mechanisms.

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According to him, such an arrangement should establish clear rules on market access, truck movement, offloading, allocation of consignments and dispute resolution, to prevent detention of trucks, deterioration of produce, retaliation or disruption of legitimate trade.