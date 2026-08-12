Nigeria: Efunkoya U-15 Table Tennis Tournament Opens With Two-Day Clinic

The Adegboyega Efunkoya Sports Foundation has announced the commencement of the 7th edition of the National U-15 Table Tennis Championships, beginning with a two-day clinic at the indoor hall of the National Stadium from August 11 to 12. The main tournament will follow from August 13 to 15, where new champions are expected to emerge.

Hundreds of young athletes will participate in the clinic, designed to sharpen their strokes, footwork, and tactical approaches while instilling discipline and innovation. The programme includes physical conditioning and modern training techniques, preparing players for the rigors of competition and offering them a platform to impress national selectors.

Chairman of the Foundation and former national team coach, Babatunde Obisanya, emphasized the importance of the clinic: "We are overwhelmed by the support we've received from stakeholders worldwide--former players in the diaspora, administrators, and enthusiasts who believe in our vision. Our mission is to continue the legacy of Dr. Adegboyega Efunkoya, ensuring that players combine sports with education. Each year we introduce new innovations, and this year will be no different. Beyond competition, we remain committed to supporting the education of players who excel."

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Since its inception, the championship has produced outstanding talents for Nigeria's national teams. Notably, Matthew Kuti, discovered at the maiden edition, is now a key member of the senior squad and Africa's reigning U-19 champion. Other alumni include Khadijat Musa and the Ayoola siblings--Umar, Usman, and Kabirat--who currently represent Nigeria at junior level.

The Adegboyega Efunkoya Sports Foundation remains dedicated to immortalizing Dr. Adegboyega Efunkoya, former chairman of the Nigerian Table Tennis Federation, whose vision transformed the sport in Nigeria. The Foundation continues to promote table tennis among junior players in primary and secondary schools, with the long-term goal of positioning Nigeria among the world's top ten table tennis nations.