Burkina Faso/Nigeria: Early Goals Unsettled Flying Eagles Against Burkina Faso - Maikaba

Coach Abdul Maikaba has blamed Nigeria's Flying Eagles' heavy 4-1 defeat to Burkina Faso in the final of the 2026 WAFU Zone B U-20 Championship on the three early goals conceded by his side.

The final, played at the Stade Charles Konan Banny in Yamoussoukro, Ivory Coast, on Sunday, saw the Flying Eagles fall behind three times inside the opening 15 minutes as Burkina Faso's Young Stallions took control of the contest.

The defeat means Nigeria will miss the 2027 Africa U-20 Cup of Nations and, consequently, the 2027 FIFA U-20 World Cup in Azerbaijan. Burkina Faso, meanwhile, will join hosts Ghana as WAFU Zone B's representatives at next year's U-20 AFCON.

Speaking after the match, Maikaba admitted that his team's poor start proved decisive.

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"I will say we lost the game in the first 10 minutes of play by conceding three goals. It was so difficult to believe, but I can say we made a lot of tactical mistakes, especially in our defence, and that caused the early goals.

"That gave the opponent the confidence to carry on with the game because we had to come all out, and, on the other hand, they were always catching us on the counter-attack. It was difficult, but it is football. It always happens," he said.

Maikaba said he was surprised by the defensive errors committed by his players, which Burkina Faso exploited.

"We made a lot of mistakes at the back, and they capitalised on those mistakes to get their result as early as possible," he added.

He however, begged supporters over the disappointment, describing football as unpredictable and constantly changing.

"My message to Nigerians is that football is like this sometimes. It is not static; it is dynamic. It is not always your team," he said.

Maikaba also praised the Young Stallions for their consistency throughout the competition.

"If you talk of consistency, they have shown consistency all through the tournament because they lost no game. In every game, they scored at least a goal. That shows they are an offensive side, and I really salute them," he said.