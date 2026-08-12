Nigeria: Esiovwa-Thompson, 16, Wins Nigeria's First Commonwealth Fencing Gold

Oghenegaren Esiovwa-Thompson made history at the Commonwealth Fencing Championships, winning Nigeria's first-ever gold medal in the men's U-23 epee.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the event took place at Rugby School Nigeria in Atlantic City, Lagos.

The 16-year-old stunned the field, brushing aside three Indian opponents on his way to the podium.

His triumph sparked jubilation among fans and marked a defining moment for Nigerian fencing.

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To claim the crown, Esiovwa-Thompson produced a masterclass in the final, defeating Asian champion Lokesh Vemani of India 15-6.

The Nigerian teenager showed composure and class against his more experienced rival, while India's Godwin Natarajan and Ashwini Shaurya settled for bronze medals.

His path to glory was impressive, beginning in Pool 4, where he went unbeaten to top the group and earn a bye into the round of 16.

He defeated South Africa's Karabo Mathobela 15-7 before overwhelming India's Shivaansh Kapoor 15-2 in the quarterfinal.

The semifinal brought another Indian opponent, Ashwini Shaurya, but Esiovwa-Thompson held his nerve to win 15-11 and set up a final showdown with Vemani.

Speaking after his victory, Esiovwa-Thompson said he was delighted to have achieved the feat in Nigeria in front of his family and home supporters.

"I'm just happy that I'm in Nigeria. I won in Nigeria in front of the Nigerians, in front of my grandma and grandpa," he said. (NAN).