Nigeria: UEFA Signs Joint Letter Slamming 'Deception' As Infantino Fallout Continues

UEFA, CONCACAF and AFC have hit out at "deception" and a "fundamental breach of trust" around Gianni Infantino's botched World Cup stake sale plans to further raise the pressure on the under-fire FIFA president.

The three continental associations each signed a new open letter to the "football family" on Monday, without naming Infantino specifically but referring to a leader who "abandoned their duty" by breaking trust "through deception".

In the three-page document they again criticised the president's World Cup sale plans and rejected FIFA's claim that they had been a "mistake", adding: "There remains no recognition that attempting to sell an interest in the FIFA World Cup was a profound failure of judgment - not just a procedural misstep, but a fundamental breach of trust with the very institutions FIFA exists to serve."

UEFA, CONCACAF and AFC had been the three confederations to reject Infantino's plan before its scrapping, while UEFA went further and announced a boycott of FIFA competitions - and last week confirmed the threat remained while Infantino is still in post.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

The associations also hit out at the manner of a FIFA management committee meeting held in Morocco last Wednesday - a meeting which ended with a statement publicly backing Infantino - for not instead addressing FIFA's wider senior leadership at its base in Switzerland.

"It is not the conduct of a custodian of the game, but of one who believes the game is answerable to him," the letter read. "There is silence where there should be accountability, distance where there should be openness."

US Soccer and Canada Soccer - two of the three federations which hosted the World Cup - also called for meaningful change.

A US Soccer statement read: "US Soccer, Canada Soccer, CFU (Caribbean Football Union) and UNCAF (Central American Football Union) stand together, along with our colleagues around the world, in calling for meaningful change that strengthens FIFA's governance, transparency and accountability."