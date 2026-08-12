Ghana: Laryea Will Emerge Victorious - Carl Lokko

Carl Lokko, Head Coach of Ghana's featherweight sensation, John 'Expensive' Laryea, is optimistic his ward would emerge victorious in his upcoming bout in faraway Argentina on Saturday.

Laryea is scheduled to go toe-to-toe with hard-hitting Argentinian pugilist, Adrian Maximiliano Robledo, at the La Cúpula Arena inside the Casino Buenos Aires, Buenos Aires, on Saturday.

The bout would be one of the main undercards of the event headlined by Argentina's top-ranked Atomweight champion, Florencia 'La Avispa' López's (15-0) defence of her WBA International Atom title against Mexico's Elizabeth 'Polvorita' Cruz López (12-3).

The boxer left Accra in the company of his coach Carl Lokko on Sunday to continue with preparation for the fight which outcome would go a long way to affect his championship dream.

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Seasoned Matchmaker and representative of Legacy Rise Sports and Promotions, Mubarak Yusif Nanor, was also at the Accra International Airport to wish them well.

Saturday's fight would be his 25th professional fight and according to his coach, it was one they are very confident about as they eye a climb in the World Boxing Authority (WBA) ranking.

In a chat from their Argentina base yesterday, Coach Lokko stopped short of making any prediction but was confident it would be victory at all cost.

"Laryea is ready for this fight. He understands the dynamics around this fight. He has come very far and would try and avoid defeat, so that the progress made so far would not be derailed."

"I am not the boxer but as the trainer, I can say it will be victory. We have put so much into this fight. He has trained well and he's well-conditioned. We just hope to get good officiating to come out victorious to silence the fans," he said.

Coach Lokko admitted that indeed, there's not much information about Maximillano but that would not be a problem.

"We have prepared well for whatever he throws at us. We prepared to come and fight a great boxer, so we know it would be tough; no form for of complacency."

The 28-year old Maximillano boasts of an impressive 13 wins record with his only defeat coming in 2024 against South American opponent, Brian Ariel Arguello in a featherweight championship.

Coach Lokko and Laryea touched down about 11:30pm (Ghana time) on Monday and are hoping to acclimatise to the not too friendly weather conditions.