Ghana: EOCO Confirms Handover of Weija Paediatric Hospital to Health Ministry

The Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) has announced that Awerco Construction Limited has officially handed over the Weija Paediatric Hospital to the Ministry of Health.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, August 11, 2026, EOCO indicated that the handover ceremony took place on 7 August 2026 at the conference room of the hospital.

The office explained that the facility has a capacity of 130 beds and will now move towards commissioning and full operation to provide specialised healthcare services for children and families.

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EOCO recalled that it had earlier announced, in a statement dated 16 July 2026, that the contractor and the Ministry of Health had agreed to proceed with the handover after a series of engagements facilitated by the office. According to EOCO, the agreement was intended to allow healthcare services to begin for the benefit of the public.

The office described the handover as an important step toward making the hospital operational and improving access to paediatric healthcare services in the Weija area and surrounding communities.

EOCO, however, stressed that investigations into alleged procurement breaches, financial impropriety and other related matters connected to the project are still ongoing. It noted that the transfer of the hospital to the Ministry of Health does not affect or prejudice those investigations.

The office commended the Ministry of Health and Awerco Construction Limited for complying with the terms of the agreement reached during the facilitated engagements and for acting in the national interest.

EOCO reaffirmed its commitment to protecting public resources, promoting accountability and ensuring that public infrastructure projects deliver their intended benefits to the people of Ghana.