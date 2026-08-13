Zimbabwe: Mnangagwa Admits Zimbabwe's Maritime Safety Failures After Lake Kariba Boat Disaster

PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa has acknowledged serious shortcomings in Zimbabwe's maritime sector and ordered an urgent overhaul of safety systems following the capsizing of a passenger ferry on Lake Kariba.

The 'Mbuya Nehanda' vessel operated by the Rural Infrastructure Development Agency (RIDA), overturned near Long Island while travelling from Kariba Urban to Chalala Fishing Camp.

At the time of publishing, 44 people had been confirmed dead, 77 rescued, and at least 27 remained missing.

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The tragedy has raised questions about the state of water transport and emergency preparedness in remote areas around Lake Kariba, with citizens asking why communities continue to rely on an ageing vessel that was reportedly donated to the government in 1985.

Others have questioned whether emergency response systems on Lake Kariba were adequate, amid concerns that more lives could have been saved had stronger rescue measures been in place.

In a statement, Mnangagwa acknowledged the shortcomings and pledged to make the transportation of people in remote areas safer and more efficient.

"This tragedy has exposed serious deficiencies in our maritime capabilities which we have to address immediately so that our places of recreation do not become death traps to the innocent. Accordingly, I direct all agencies associated with our maritime safety, including especially specialized units within our security forces, to take an active interest in ensuring remedial interventions in this area," he said.

He also expressed gratitude to security agencies and private citizens who responded to the tragedy, saying their prompt intervention had helped save lives despite the lake's rough, choppy conditions.

Mnangagwa has since declared the tragedy a National Disaster and directed relevant authorities to provide all necessary assistance to affected families, including medical, psychological and funeral support.

"Let us as a nation, unite in prayer for the success of the ongoing search operations, speedy recovery of survivors and for comfort and strength for the bereaved families," he added.

The search and rescue operation remains ongoing, with security agencies and other responders continuing efforts to locate those still missing.