Nigerian Troops Foil Advance By Terrorists Riding About 200 Motorcycles - Official

"The troops also recovered one motorcycle and destroyed six others during the operation, while one soldier sustained injuries."

Troops of Operation SAVANNAH SHIELD have foiled an advance by terrorists from Zamfara into Niger State, recovering an AK-47 rifle and 398 rounds of ammunition.

This is contained in an operational report made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Abuja.

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The report said the operation followed credible intelligence on the movement of terrorists riding about 200 motorcycles towards Inana Village in Rijau Local Government Area of Niger.

It said the troops of 311 Army Reconnaissance Battalion, 18 Brigade, engaged the terrorists at Majai and Tungan Bisallah villages.

According to the report, the terrorists were forced to retreat, while troops recovered one AK-47 rifle, 395 rounds of 7.62 x 51mm NATO ammunition and three rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition.

"The troops also recovered one motorcycle and destroyed six others during the operation, while one soldier sustained injuries.

"In a related operation, troops responding to intelligence on terrorist activities mobilised towards Genu Village but made no contact with the fleeing terrorists," it said.

The report revealed that troops of 27 Task Force Brigade, in conjunction with the Civilian Joint Task Force, killed a suspected ISWAP logistics courier and informant at Dallaballe Village in Gujba Local Government Area of Borno.

It said the operation, conducted on 10 August, followed human intelligence on the activities of the suspected terrorist informant.

In Taraba, the report said the troops of 93 Battalion and a Defence Intelligence Agency team recovered an AK-47 rifle and 10 rounds of 5.45 x 39mm NATO ammunition from the residence of a suspected gunrunner at Bantaje, Wukari Local Government Area.

It added that troops of Operation UDO KA raided a transport company in Aba South Local Government Area of Abia over suspected movement of military camouflage and other accoutrements.

According to the report, the operation led to the arrest of five suspects and the seizure of a luxury bus belonging to the company.

(NAN)

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