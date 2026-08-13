Africa: Houthi Red Sea Threat Puts Somaliland in Focus As Analysts See Possible U.S. Strategy Shift

Hargeisa (Horndiplomat) — Escalating threats to shipping in the Red Sea by Yemen's Iran-backed Houthis are sharpening U.S. strategic calculations in the Horn of Africa and could increase Washington's interest in Somaliland as a security partner, according to U.S. and regional security analysts cited by Fox News.

The assessment comes as attacks and threats around the Bab el-Mandeb Strait intensify concerns over one of the world's most important maritime corridors, linking the Red Sea and Suez Canal with the Gulf of Aden and Indian Ocean.

In a report published on Aug. 12, Fox News Digital said analysts believe the changing security environment could push Washington to seek more dependable partners along Africa's Red Sea and Gulf of Aden coastline, potentially increasing the strategic value of Somaliland and its Berbera facilities.

Somaliland, which restored its statehood in 1991 but has yet to receive broad international recognition, sits along the Gulf of Aden opposite Yemen. Its location places Berbera close to maritime routes connecting the Indian Ocean with the Red Sea.

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Berbera hosts a deep-water commercial port and a long airfield, infrastructure that has increasingly featured in discussions about maritime security, logistics and U.S. strategic interests in the Horn of Africa.

Analysts Point to Somaliland's Strategic Position

Edmund Fitton-Brown, a former British ambassador to Yemen and senior fellow at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies, told Fox News that China's growing military and commercial presence in Djibouti was complicating Washington's strategic position there.

"There is a sense that Djibouti is not a reliable ally for the U.S.," Fitton-Brown said, adding that Somaliland's strategic moment may have arrived.

The United States operates Camp Lemonnier in Djibouti, its principal permanent military base in Africa. Djibouti also hosts China's first overseas military support base, making the small Red Sea state an important arena for competition between Washington and Beijing.

Retired U.S. Major General Ken Ekman went further, arguing that the Houthi threat could ultimately force Washington to reconsider its wider Africa strategy.

"The Houthis could compel a different U.S. strategy in Africa," Ekman told Fox News.

Ekman argued that a Horn of Africa strategy increasingly focused on countering Houthi threats and protecting freedom of navigation would raise Somaliland's strategic value because of its proximity to the maritime corridor and potential advantages over some existing regional hosts.

The argument represents a shift from the traditional U.S. security focus in the Horn, which has largely concentrated on counterterrorism operations against al-Qaeda-, Islamic State- and al-Shabaab-linked militants.

A sustained threat to international shipping could broaden that focus toward maritime security, redundancy of military infrastructure and protection of the Bab el-Mandeb.

Recognition Question

The changing security environment has also renewed discussion over whether closer U.S.-Somaliland security cooperation could eventually influence Washington's longstanding diplomatic policy.

The United States has not formally recognized Somaliland as an independent state and continues to maintain diplomatic relations with Somalia's federal government in Mogadishu.

Bill Roggio, editor of the Long War Journal, cautioned that recognition would carry significant diplomatic consequences.

He told Fox News that Washington has expressed frustration over corruption and political infighting in Somalia, but said formal U.S. recognition of Somaliland would create a significant rupture between Washington and Mogadishu.

Roggio nevertheless said a Somaliland facility could offer military redundancy even though U.S. forces at Camp Lemonnier are geographically well positioned for operations around the Bab el-Mandeb.

That distinction is important: increased American military or security engagement with Somaliland would not automatically amount to diplomatic recognition. Washington could deepen operational cooperation while maintaining its existing formal position toward Somalia.

Somaliland Offers Partnership

Somaliland has openly presented itself as a stable, pro-Western security partner capable of helping protect shipping routes through the Gulf of Aden and Red Sea.

"The United States needs reliable partners on Africa's coastline," Somaliland's representative to the United States, Bashir Goth, told Fox News.

"Somaliland is that partner," Goth said, adding that Somaliland defense officials have been in active discussions with U.S. Africa Command over Red Sea security.

Goth said Somaliland possesses the geography, stability and political willingness required to deepen security cooperation with Washington.

The comments reflect Hargeisa's broader effort to translate Somaliland's strategic location into stronger international security, economic and diplomatic partnerships.

AFRICOM Engagement Intensifies

Recent military contacts suggest that Washington and Hargeisa are already exploring areas of greater practical cooperation.

Fox News reported that U.S. Africa Command chief Gen. Dagvin Anderson recently traveled to Berbera to assess the security environment and examine the port's operational capacity.

The visit adds to a series of contacts between American military officials and Somaliland's leadership as maritime security, counterterrorism and regional instability become increasingly interconnected.

Separately, Somaliland Defence Minister Mohamed Yusuf Ali led a delegation to AFRICOM headquarters in Stuttgart, Germany, on Aug. 2, where discussions included Red Sea security, according to the Fox report.

Those engagements are significant because Berbera offers access to both maritime and aviation infrastructure along one of the world's most strategically sensitive coastlines.

Washington Still Backs Engagement With Somalia

Despite growing engagement with Somaliland, there has been no announced change in official U.S. recognition policy.

A State Department spokesperson told Fox News that Washington continues working with Somalia and international partners against terrorist threats when necessary to protect U.S. national security interests.

AFRICOM commander Anderson has also stressed that Washington has not abandoned Somalia, pointing to years of U.S. investment in the Somalia Danab special forces.

But Anderson warned that continuing political instability and infighting could make sustained American engagement increasingly difficult if Somalia's government does not take greater responsibility for security.

The comments underline a broader challenge for Washington: balancing its longstanding counterterrorism relationship with Mogadishu against emerging maritime and geopolitical priorities across the wider Horn of Africa.

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Red Sea Crisis Raises Berbera's Strategic Value

The most immediate driver of that reassessment is the deteriorating maritime environment.

The Bab el-Mandeb is a narrow gateway between Yemen and the Horn of Africa through which vessels travelling between Asia, the Gulf and Europe pass on their way toward the Suez Canal.

For Washington, ensuring freedom of navigation through the corridor has implications extending beyond the Horn of Africa, touching energy security, global trade, competition with China and the wider confrontation involving Iran and its regional allies.

Somaliland's coastline faces the Gulf of Aden directly, while Berbera provides port and aviation infrastructure outside Djibouti -- potentially giving U.S. planners another option if Washington decides greater geographical redundancy is required.

That does not mean U.S. recognition of Somaliland is imminent. Washington would have to weigh relations with Mogadishu, regional diplomacy and broader African positions alongside its security requirements.

But the Fox News report highlights a changing strategic debate: Somaliland is increasingly being discussed not only through the decades-old question of diplomatic recognition, but also through the more immediate calculations of Red Sea security, military access and freedom of navigation.

As Houthi threats place greater pressure on the Bab el-Mandeb, Somaliland's position could therefore become increasingly difficult for U.S. policymakers to overlook.

Source: Reporting and quotations attributed to Fox News Digital's Aug. 12 report. Additional context by Horndiplomat.