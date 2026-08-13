Liberia, UN Chief Candidate Hold Talks in Monrovia

MONROVIA — The Liberian Government has held high-level talks with Guyana's Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Ambassador Carolyn Rodrigues-Birkett, as she seeks support for her candidacy for Secretary-General of the United Nations.

The diplomatic engagement, held in Monrovia, brought together President Joseph Nyuma Boakai, Foreign Affairs Minister Sara Beysolow Nyanti, other senior government officials and members of Rodrigues-Birkett's delegation.

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the meeting forms part of a series of high-level diplomatic consultations taking place in Monrovia as Liberia seeks to strengthen its role in international affairs, particularly on global peace, security, development and multilateral cooperation.

Rodrigues-Birkett's visit follows similar engagements involving other candidates seeking to become the next UN Secretary-General.

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They include Rebeca Grynspan, Secretary-General of the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD); former Chilean President Michelle Bachelet; and former Senegalese President Macky Sall, who have also visited Liberia for consultations.

The government said the engagements reflect growing international interest in Liberia's position on major multilateral issues and the importance candidates are attaching to securing the country's support.

Liberia's diplomatic profile has increased following its election as a non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council for the 2026-2027 term.

The country secured 181 votes at the UN General Assembly after receiving endorsements from the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) and the African Union.

As a member of the Security Council, Liberia is participating in deliberations on international peace and security while seeking to advance African priorities within the multilateral system.

The Ministry said Liberia has in recent months hosted senior international figures and delegations for consultations on issues ranging from the future leadership of the United Nations to global peace and security.

The government views the engagements as an opportunity to expand strategic partnerships and strengthen Liberia's voice in international decision-making.

Liberia is also expected to assume the rotating presidency of the UN Security Council in December 2026.

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The government says its Security Council membership provides an opportunity to strengthen strategic partnerships, amplify African perspectives and advance Liberia's longstanding commitment to peace, dialogue, cooperation and multilateralism.