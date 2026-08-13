Liberia: LDEA in Crisis As Drug War Deepens

MONROVIA — The Liberia Drug Enforcement Agency (LDEA) is facing another major test under President Joseph Nyuma Boakai's administration, following repeated leadership changes, suspensions and dismissals as the government struggles to strengthen its fight against illicit drugs.

In less than three years, the country's frontline anti-drug agency has undergone several leadership overhauls, with senior officials removed amid allegations of internal disorder, administrative failures, leaked audio recordings and investigations linked to major narcotics cases.

The latest leadership team now inherits an agency under intense public scrutiny and facing questions about its stability, effectiveness and integrity at a time when drug trafficking has emerged as one of the country's most pressing security challenges.

A Pattern of Leadership Changes

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Among the most significant shake-ups was the suspension and eventual dismissal of former LDEA Director General Abraham S. Kromah, along with former Deputy Director General for Administration Gbawou Kowou and former Deputy Director General for Operations Hassan Fadiga.

The three officials were initially suspended without pay following reports of disorder and alleged physical confrontations at the agency's headquarters. They were subsequently dismissed following an investigation by the Ministry of Justice.

Another leadership team, headed by Director General Anthony K. Souh, Deputy Director General for Administration Gwee K. Porkpah and Deputy Director General for Operations Sebastian Farr, was also dismissed.

Their removal came amid concerns over administrative shortcomings and institutional inefficiencies, compounded by a leaked audio recording involving senior LDEA officials discussing the release of a drug suspect.

The leadership turmoil later reached Fitzgerald T. M. Biago, a Deputy Commissioner of Police who had been serving as Officer-in-Charge of the LDEA.

Biago was removed from the interim position and indefinitely suspended from the police force pending an expanded ethics investigation. A preliminary investigation reportedly cleared him of direct involvement in drug trafficking, but questions surrounding his conduct prompted further scrutiny.

Patrick Komasu, an officer of the National Security Agency assigned to the LDEA, was also recalled and suspended without pay pending investigation into allegations surrounding major narcotics cases.

At Roberts International Airport, Moses Jallah, then a deputy commander, was dismissed following government reviews and indictments connected to major cocaine seizures.

The repeated changes have left successive leadership teams with little time to establish institutional stability before new controversies emerge.

New Leadership Under Pressure

The latest LDEA leadership therefore inherits more than the responsibility of arresting suspected traffickers and seizing narcotics. It faces the broader challenge of restoring confidence in an institution central to Liberia's fight against drugs.

The agency will be expected to strengthen internal discipline, improve intelligence gathering and coordination with other security institutions, protect sensitive investigations and ensure that anti-drug operations are conducted professionally and without political interference.

Those challenges have become more urgent following major cocaine seizures that have raised questions about how large quantities of narcotics entered Liberia and whether trafficking networks have established deeper connections within the country.

The cases have also intensified scrutiny of law enforcement and other state institutions amid concerns that sophisticated trafficking networks could exploit weaknesses within Liberia's security system.

For the new LDEA leadership, success will therefore not be measured solely by the quantity of drugs seized or the number of suspects arrested.

It will also be judged by whether the agency can prevent internal leaks, enforce professional standards, preserve the integrity of investigations and pursue suspected traffickers regardless of their wealth, status or political connections.

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The Country Is Watching

The repeated leadership changes have turned the LDEA into a major test of institutional accountability under the Boakai administration.

Each shake-up has been presented as an attempt to address problems within the agency, but the recurrence of controversies raises a larger question: whether changing officials alone can resolve the institutional weaknesses confronting Liberia's principal anti-drug body.

The latest leadership has an opportunity to break that cycle by rebuilding internal discipline, strengthening accountability and restoring public confidence.

But as Liberia confronts increasingly sophisticated narcotics trafficking and mounting public concern over the drug crisis, the stakes are becoming higher.

The question is no longer simply who will lead the LDEA. It is who will finally fix Liberia's drug war.