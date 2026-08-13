Liberia: 11 Liberians Head to China for Graduate Studies

Eleven Liberians are set to pursue advanced graduate studies in China under the 2026/2027 Liberia-China Bilateral Scholarship Program, with Education Minister Dr. Jarso Maley Jallah challenging the beneficiaries to transform the opportunity into a national investment by returning with specialized skills to help address Liberia's development challenges.

The 11 scholars, comprising nine males and two females, recently participated in a pre-departure orientation organized by the Ministry of Education ahead of their academic journey to China.

The orientation was intended to prepare the beneficiaries for the academic, cultural and personal responsibilities associated with studying abroad, with officials emphasizing discipline, academic excellence, integrity, cultural adaptation and responsible conduct.

Addressing the scholars, Minister Jallah stressed that the scholarship should not be viewed simply as an opportunity to obtain advanced academic qualifications but as an investment in Liberia's human capital and future.

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"The opportunity before you come with a responsibility to Liberia," Jallah told the scholars, urging them to remain focused on their studies and uphold the values expected of Liberians representing the country abroad.

She challenged the beneficiaries to maximize their time in China by acquiring specialized knowledge, technical skills and professional experience that could be applied to Liberia's development when they return.

The scholars will pursue advanced studies in fields considered important to Liberia's national development, including Finance, Public Management, Business Administration, Public Administration, Information and Communication Engineering, Infectious Disease Prevention and Control, Comparative Education, and Curriculum and Methodology.

The areas of study reflect the Government's broader effort to strengthen professional capacity in sectors critical to economic management, public-sector performance, technology, health and education.

Minister Jallah also urged the scholars to maintain high standards of discipline and integrity throughout their academic journey, reminding them that their conduct in China would reflect on Liberia.

She encouraged them to respect Chinese culture and institutions while remaining focused on their academic responsibilities and the ultimate goal of returning home prepared to contribute meaningfully to national development.

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Speaking on behalf of the beneficiaries, Jimmy George, who is expected to pursue a PhD in Comparative Education, expressed appreciation to the Government of Liberia for providing the opportunity.

George pledged the scholars' commitment to academic excellence and said they looked forward to returning to Liberia with knowledge and expertise that could contribute to the country's development.

The Liberia-China Bilateral Scholarship Program forms part of Liberia's broader efforts to address human-capital gaps by providing Liberians with access to advanced education, specialized training and international academic exposure.

The program also strengthens Liberia-China educational cooperation, giving Liberian professionals and students an opportunity to acquire expertise in areas where the country requires greater technical capacity.

For the Government, the investment comes at a time when Liberia continues to face shortages of highly skilled professionals across several sectors. Officials expect beneficiaries of international scholarship programs to eventually transfer their knowledge and experience into Liberia's public and private sectors.

The Ministry of Education therefore emphasized that the ultimate value of the scholarship will be measured not only by the degrees earned but also by how effectively the scholars use their expertise to improve institutions, strengthen services and support national development.

The 11 beneficiaries were congratulated and encouraged to remain focused, disciplined and committed throughout their studies.

Minister Jallah's message placed a clear obligation on the scholars: their journey to China is not simply about earning degrees, but about preparing to return home and serve Liberia.