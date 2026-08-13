Liberia: CBL Targets Bad Loans to Unlock Credit, Boost Growth

MONROVIA — Central Bank of Liberia (CBL) Executive Governor Henry F. Saamoi says the National Non-Performing Loans Conference is intended to tackle one of the major constraints to credit access, private-sector development and economic growth in Liberia.

Governor Saamoi described the conference as a "strategic national dialogue" aimed at finding practical solutions to the country's non-performing loan problem and strengthening confidence in the financial sector.

He spoke Tuesday during a media orientation at the Central Bank ahead of the conference, bringing journalists up to speed on the issues, challenges and expected outcomes of the gathering.

Saamoi said non-performing loans, commonly referred to as NPLs, have consequences beyond commercial banks because high levels of unpaid loans can restrict the flow of credit throughout the economy.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

"When a significant portion of loans are not repaid according to agreed terms, financial institutions become more cautious in extending new credit, businesses face financing constraints, investors lose confidence, and economic expansion slows," he said.

According to the Governor, the effects extend to entrepreneurs, farmers, young people, women-owned enterprises and communities seeking employment opportunities.

"Therefore, addressing the NPL challenge is not only a banking-sector priority; it is a national development imperative," Saamoi said.

The conference is expected to bring together policymakers, financial institutions, members of the judiciary, legal professionals, development partners, business leaders and legislators to discuss solutions to loan recovery, collateral enforcement, credit discipline and responsible lending.

Saamoi said a key objective is to establish a stronger credit culture that expands access to financing while protecting the stability of the financial system.

The conference will also focus on modernizing Liberia's credit infrastructure, including the Enhanced Collateral Registry System.

"Effective collateral management is essential for expanding financial inclusion and increasing access to credit, particularly for small and medium-sized enterprises," Saamoi said.

"By strengthening the legal and operational framework for secured transactions, we can improve lenders' confidence and broaden financing opportunities for businesses and households," he added.

The CBL Governor said sustainable economic growth requires a financial system that is both stable and inclusive, allowing responsible borrowers to obtain financing while ensuring that financial institutions are protected through effective risk management and efficient dispute resolution.

CBL Seeks Media Partnership

Saamoi also urged journalists to help translate technical financial issues into information that can be understood by the broader public.

"We ask for your partnership in ensuring that the public receives accurate, balanced, and insightful reporting on the issues surrounding non-performing loans, access to credit, collateral systems, debt obligations, and financial sector reforms," he said.

He argued that informed public discussion could strengthen financial literacy and promote responsible borrowing and repayment.

"The success of the National Non-Performing Loans Conference will depend not only on the quality of the discussions among stakeholders but also on the ability to communicate its outcomes effectively to the public," Saamoi said.

He said media coverage would be important in ensuring that recommendations emerging from the conference translate into broader public awareness and support for financial-sector reforms.

Acting Deputy Governor for Economic Policy Euphemia Swen Monimia also emphasized the importance of the media in communicating the objectives of the conference.

She said journalists were invited ahead of the conference to better understand the issues and expectations so they could effectively explain the initiative to the public.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Banking By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"Hence the reason why you've been invited ahead of the conference to take you through the issues, the challenges, the expectations and programs of the conference so that you serve as partners to the Central Bank, to the government, to spread the message, to explain clearly what we intend to do," Monimia said.

She expressed hope that lessons from the media orientation would help journalists educate the public about non-performing loans and their impact on Liberia's economy.

"We hope that today's meeting will not just be an occasion, but it will spur the success of this conference and the improvement of non-performing loans within our country to help support economic development within Liberia," she said.

The Central Bank says addressing non-performing loans is critical to strengthening the financial sector, improving access to credit and creating an environment in which businesses can obtain financing to expand and create jobs.