Liberia: Transparency Cannot Be Selective - the Case of Fitzgerald Biago

opinion

President Joseph Nyuma Boakai's decision to remove Liberia Drug Enforcement Agency (LDEA) Officer-in-Charge Fitzgerald Biago from his position at the agency and indefinitely suspend him from the Liberia National Police raises more questions than it answers.

According to the Executive Mansion, the Ministry of Justice investigation did not establish Mr. Biago's involvement in illegal narcotics trafficking, but it reportedly identified "ethical concerns" serious enough to warrant further investigation and administrative action.

That explanation is simply not enough.

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What exactly were the ethical transgressions?

The Liberian people deserve to know what conduct led the President to indefinitely suspend a senior law-enforcement officer from the Liberia National Police while simultaneously removing him from his position at the agency responsible for fighting Liberia's drug crisis.

This is particularly important because President Boakai himself appointed Biago to lead the LDEA. If serious ethical concerns existed, the public has a legitimate right to ask whether the administration's vetting process was adequate before placing him in charge of one of Liberia's most critical security institutions.

This question becomes even more urgent in the context of the massive cocaine trafficking scandal that has exposed disturbing vulnerabilities within Liberia's security architecture.

There have been allegations that elements within the national security and law-enforcement establishment were compromised by drug-trafficking networks and that some officials may have facilitated, aided, abetted, or attempted to conceal narcotics trafficking in exchange for money or other benefits. Those are allegations that must be independently established through evidence--not treated as proven facts.

But the government cannot demand public confidence while releasing investigations that raise serious questions and then refusing to explain the underlying conduct.

If Biago is innocent of narcotics trafficking, say so clearly.

If he committed ethical violations, tell the Liberian people what those violations were.

If the investigation uncovered conduct that requires prosecution, refer the matter to the appropriate authorities.

And if the government's own vetting process failed, admit it and explain what corrective measures are being taken.

The public cannot be expected to accept "ethical transgressions" as a substitute for transparency--especially when the person in question was appointed by the very administration now removing him.

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Liberia has witnessed too many investigations that generate headlines but leave the public without answers.

Transparency cannot be selective. Accountability cannot stop where political convenience begins.

The cocaine crisis is bigger than Fitzgerald Biago. It is bigger than the LDEA. It is bigger than the Liberia National Police. It raises fundamental questions about the integrity, competence, and vulnerability of Liberia's entire national security architecture.

President Boakai has an opportunity to demonstrate that his administration is serious about accountability.

Liberians deserve the full story--not carefully selected pieces of it.

If there is nothing to hide, release the relevant findings.

If wrongdoing occurred, hold those responsible accountable.

And if the government made a mistake in appointing or vetting officials, own the mistake and fix the system.

Liberia does not need another culture of secrecy. It needs institutions strong enough to tell the truth--even when the truth is uncomfortable.

The Author

Seltue Robert Karweaye Sr. is a Liberian policy analyst, security expert, researcher, and prolific commentary writer with interests in governance, public finance, economic development, public policy, and national security. He can be contacted at seltuek@gmail.com.