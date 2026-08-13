Liberia: Nimba Bar Welcomes Eight New Members

The Nimba Bar Association has admitted eight newly qualified attorneys into the Liberian Bar, further expanding the county's growing legal community and strengthening its capacity to provide legal services to citizens.

The admission ceremony was held Monday, August 10, 2026, in a packed courtroom during the opening of the August Term of Court, presided over by Assigned Judge Serena Galawulo.

The ceremony brought together senior members of the Judiciary, legal practitioners, government officials, family members and supporters to witness the formal admission and oath-taking of the new attorneys.

Nimba Bar is regarded as one of Liberia's largest and fastest-growing local bar associations, with membership reportedly exceeding 100 attorneys.

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The county also has a notable history within Liberia's legal profession, having produced three Chief Justices, including the late Cllr. Emmanuel Gbalazaye and former Chief Justice Yarmin Quiqui Gbeisaye.

The admission ceremony was attended by several senior judicial officers, including Chief Justice Yarmin Quiqui Gbeisaye, Resident Judge Pepe Suah, Sexual Offenses Division Judge Musa Sedibey and newly inducted Labour Court Judge Tarlo Wehyee.

Following their admission, the eight attorneys took the solemn oath of office, pledging to uphold the rule of law, respect the Constitution, defend justice and serve Nimba County and Liberia with diligence and integrity.

Among those admitted was Atty. Naisehkah Gluaseay, an experienced Liberian professional and citizen of Nimba County who currently serves as Assistant Commissioner for Enterprise Design, Quality Assurance and Results Division at the Liberia Revenue Authority (LRA).

Gluaseay brings extensive experience in revenue administration and public-sector affairs to the legal profession, making his admission a significant addition to Nimba's growing pool of legal professionals.

Speaking to the Daily Observer after the ceremony, Gluaseay described his admission as the opening of a new chapter in his professional life.

He said becoming an attorney would enhance his capacity to contribute to national development and serve Liberia in broader ways.

According to Gluaseay, his legal training would complement his existing professional experience and provide him with additional tools to contribute to public service and the administration of justice.

Gluaseay is also among the most academically credentialed of the newly admitted attorneys, holding an LLB, BSc, MBA, CEF and PGDip.

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His combination of legal, business and public-sector experience is expected to broaden his contribution to Liberia's governance and revenue administration landscape.

The other attorneys admitted alongside Gluaseay are His Honor Anthony S. Doyah, E. Kpoon Saye, Melvin T. Jimmy, Josiah M. Monmia, Nuekeh K. Karway, His Honor Albert G. Tougnaye and Dahnu Mianyen.

Their admission comes at a time when Liberia's Judiciary continues to expand access to justice through specialized courts and increased judicial presence outside Monrovia.

The recent induction of a Labour Court Judge in Nimba, alongside the continued development of specialized judicial mechanisms, reflects efforts to bring justice closer to citizens and strengthen the administration of law at the county level.

For the newly admitted attorneys, the occasion marked not merely the completion of legal studies, but the beginning of a professional obligation to uphold justice and defend the rights of citizens.

Their entry into the Nimba Bar further strengthens the county's legal fraternity and adds new capacity to a bar that has played a significant role in Liberia's legal and judicial history.