Liberia: Leroy Harris Still in Monrovia Central Prison, Corrections Bureau Says

MONROVIA — George Harris, the Private Bar chief executive held in the record cocaine case, is still in Monrovia Central Prison and has been granted no judicial relief, the Bureau of Corrections and Rehabilitation said, rejecting reports that he had been released.

Harris, also known as Leroy Harris, has remained in the Bureau's custody since he was committed following his arraignment at the Monrovia City Court, according to Gabriel F. Ndupellar, assistant minister at the Ministry of Justice.

Harris is the owner of the Private Bar Entertainment Center in Paynesville and has been named by investigators in the case arising from the seizure of about 237.6 kilograms of suspected cocaine at Roberts International Airport. Investigators have linked him to allegations of drug trafficking, money laundering, economic sabotage, illicit possession of drugs, criminal conspiracy, criminal facilitation and criminal solicitation. He has not been convicted of anything and is presumed innocent unless a court finds otherwise. He was represented at his initial court appearance by Cllr. Lafayette Gould.

The cocaine, concealed in cargo declared as ordinary merchandise including lappas and Maggi cubes, was found at the airport in June. The case has since reached inside the security services, and Moses Jallah, an officer of the Liberia Drug Enforcement Agency, has been charged over alleged interference with the investigation.