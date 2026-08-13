Liberia: Breaking the Credit Gridlock

The Central Bank of Liberia (CBL) is moving to confront what it describes as one of the country's most persistent yet least understood economic challenges--a mounting non-performing loan (NPL) crisis that continues to restrict access to credit, discourage investment and undermine private-sector growth.

Rather than treating the issue as a problem for commercial banks alone, the CBL is seeking an unprecedented national response by bringing together the Executive, Legislature, Judiciary, financial institutions, development partners and the private sector for the National Non-Performing Loan Resolution Conference, scheduled for September 9-11, 2026. The bank has warned thatnon-performing loans are choking credit, constraining private investment and slowing economic growth, and as such, it must be tackled with urgency.

The conference, which was the subject of a media orientation workshop in Monrovia on Wednesday, aims to produce practical, time-bound reforms capable of addressing the structural weaknesses that have made bad loans one of the greatest constraints on Liberia's financial system.

For Central Bank Executive Governor Henry F. Saamoi, the conversation is fundamentally about economic development rather than banking regulation.

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"NPLs are not just a banking issue," Governor Saamoi emphasized. "This is about the entire country."

That observation captures the broader significance of the conference. While non-performing loans are recorded on bank balance sheets, their consequences extend far beyond financial institutions. They influence whether businesses can obtain capital, whether entrepreneurs can expand operations, whether farmers can finance production, and ultimately whether new jobs are created.

A non-performing loan is generally defined as a loan on which borrowers have failed to make scheduled repayments for an extended period, raising doubts about whether the lender will recover the outstanding debt.

According to figures presented by the CBL's Regulation and Supervision Department, the country's NPL ratio stood at 19.1 percent in December 2019, almost double the Central Bank's prudential benchmark of 10 percent.

By December 2025, the ratio had declined to 12.8 percent, suggesting progress.

However, CBL technical expert Duyan F. Mulbah cautioned that the apparent improvement masks a more complicated reality.

"The headline improvement is fragile," Mulbah explained.

Much of the reduction, he noted, resulted not from borrowers repaying outstanding loans but from banks writing off unrecoverable debts.

That distinction is significant.

Loan write-offs improve accounting ratios but do not return money to the banking system. Capital lost through unrecovered loans remains unavailable for lending to new businesses and households.

In effect, the banking system becomes healthier on paper without necessarily becoming stronger in practice.

One of the most important messages delivered during the workshop was that bad loans affect ordinary Liberians, including those who have never borrowed from a bank.

Banks operate by mobilizing deposits from customers and transforming those funds into loans for businesses and individuals.

When borrowers fail to repay those loans, banks become more cautious about extending new credit.

Higher lending risks often translate into tighter credit standards, increased collateral requirements, higher interest rates and reduced willingness to finance new enterprises.

Governor Saamoi summarized the relationship succinctly:

"If we improve loan recovery, that means we expand access to credit."

Expanded credit, in turn, creates opportunities for investment, business growth and employment.

Conversely, persistent loan defaults reduce banks' lending appetite, weaken profitability and constrain economic expansion.

For Liberia--where access to affordable financing remains one of the biggest obstacles facing entrepreneurs--resolving the NPL challenge could have implications well beyond the banking sector.

The CBL's presentation made clear that Liberia's NPL problem cannot be explained simply by borrowers refusing to repay loans.

Instead, it reflects a combination of interconnected structural weaknesses.

Among the major contributing factors identified were macroeconomic instability, weak credit underwriting standards, poor loan monitoring, judicial delays, slow collateral enforcement, limited out-of-court settlement mechanisms, and weak credit information infrastructure. Others are repeated loan restructuring, absence of a comprehensive borrower identification system, and strategic defaults by some borrowers.

Together, these weaknesses create an environment in which lenders perceive elevated risk while borrowers often face limited accountability.

The result is a financial system characterized by caution rather than confidence.

The Judicial Dimension

Perhaps one of the most significant aspects of the CBL's intervention is its recognition that resolving NPLs requires judicial reform alongside financial reform.

The courts frequently become the arena in which banks seek to recover defaulted loans or enforce collateral agreements.

However, prolonged litigation, procedural delays and uncertainty surrounding collateral enforcement often discourage lenders from aggressively pursuing recovery.

Where legal processes become lengthy or unpredictable, financial institutions naturally become more conservative in extending credit.

Consequently, judicial efficiency becomes an economic issue rather than merely a legal one.

This explains why the CBL has invited members of the Judiciary to participate directly in the September conference.

Although economic hardship contributes to many loan defaults, the CBL also acknowledged the existence of strategic defaulters--borrowers who possess the financial capacity to repay but deliberately refuse to honor contractual obligations.

Such behavior not only undermines individual lenders but also erodes confidence throughout the banking system.

Another recurring challenge involves borrowers pledging the same collateral to multiple financial institutions.

Governor Saamoi illustrated the problem by recounting his own experience as a commercial banker.

A borrower, he recalled, used identical security to obtain loans from two different banks, ultimately leading to litigation between the lenders themselves.

Such cases expose weaknesses in collateral management while increasing risks for financial institutions.

One of the conference's major reform initiatives will focus on strengthening Liberia's Enhanced Collateral Registry System.

The proposed registry would allow lenders to electronically verify whether assets offered as security have already been pledged elsewhere.

"If I record the collateral first," Governor Saamoi explained, "another lender will immediately see that it has already been pledged."

The reform represents an important modernization of Liberia's secured lending framework.

By reducing uncertainty surrounding collateral ownership, banks gain greater confidence in extending credit while borrowers benefit from faster loan processing.

The system also broadens financing opportunities because movable assets--not merely land and buildings--can serve as legally recognized collateral.

Such reforms are particularly important for small businesses and entrepreneurs who may lack traditional real estate but possess valuable equipment, vehicles or inventory.

The private sector has long identified limited access to finance as one of its greatest constraints.

Small and medium-sized enterprises, which generate a significant share of employment, frequently struggle to obtain affordable financing.

Many entrepreneurs cite high collateral requirements, elevated lending rates and lengthy approval processes as major barriers.

Yet from the banks' perspective, these conditions are often responses to accumulated lending risks.

As NPLs rise, banks naturally tighten lending standards to protect depositors' funds.

The CBL therefore argues that improving loan recovery ultimately benefits both lenders and borrowers.

A healthier banking sector can assume greater lending risks while maintaining financial stability.

Governor Saamoi repeatedly stressed that the September conference is not intended to assign responsibility to any single institution.

"This is not about a blame game," he said.

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Instead, the Central Bank is pursuing what it describes as a whole-of-government approach, recognizing that sustainable solutions require collaboration among regulators, lawmakers, judges, commercial banks, businesses and development partners.

Acting Deputy Governor for Economic Policy Management Euphemia Gbadee Swen-Monmia reinforced that message.

The NPL challenge, she observed, "is not an issue that can be addressed by the banks alone."

Across Africa, several countries have successfully reduced high NPL ratios through coordinated legal, regulatory and financial reforms.

Common strategies have included stronger credit information systems, specialized commercial courts, faster collateral enforcement, improved insolvency procedures, asset management companies for distressed loans, and enhanced credit risk assessment by banks.

The September conference is expected to examine such international experiences while considering reforms appropriate to the country's own legal and institutional environment.

Recognizing that NPLs remain a highly technical subject, the Central Bank organized a dedicated media orientation ahead of the national conference.

CBL Legal Counsel Cllr. P. Alphonsus Zeon explained that journalists play an essential role in helping the public understand why bad loans affect the broader economy.

"When businesses cannot access credit, they cannot expand," Zeon observed.

"And when businesses cannot expand, employment opportunities suffer."

His remarks reflected the Bank's effort to shift public understanding away from viewing NPLs as merely a banking statistic toward recognizing their wider implications for economic development.

Governor Saamoi says strengthening the banking sector ultimately means strengthening the economy.

"We want to build a system that is strong," he said, "that is resilient."

The CBL's initiative therefore represents more than a banking conference. It is an attempt to restore confidence in Liberia's credit system and unlock one of the country's most important engines of sustainable economic growth.