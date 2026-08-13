Nigeria: NGF Summit to Unveil Policy Thrust for Nigerian Golf

The Nigeria Golf Federation (NGF) is set to convene a major summit for stakeholders and golfers in Abuja as part of efforts to reposition golf and promote its development across the country.

The Nigeria Golf Federation Summit for Stakeholders and Golfers, scheduled for August 27 and 28 in Abuja, is expected to bring together golfers, administrators, captains of industry, business leaders and other stakeholders in the sport.

The summit will provide a platform for participants to deliberate on the development, investment opportunities and future direction of golf in Nigeria, while also strengthening collaboration among key players in the industry.

The event is chaired by Mr Lawal Garba, MFR, Chairman/CEO of Trobel Nig. Ltd.

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Among the dignitaries expected at the summit are former Osun state governor, Prince Olagunsunoye Oyinlola, Senator Simon B. Lalong, and His Royal Highness Oba Saheed Ademola Elegushi, Elegushi of the Ikate-Elegushi, who is billed to serve as the Royal Father of the Day.

President of the Nigeria Golf Federation, Otunba Segun Runsewe, told our correspondent that the event would be a major gathering, with several dignitaries already confirming their attendance.

"It is going to be very massive, we expect captains of industries, golf administrators, stakeholders and golf enthusiasts to join us for this landmark gathering which will feature insightful discussions, developments, investments and future of golf in Nigeria," Runsewe said.

He said the summit would mark the beginning of a new phase for the sport, with the federation determined to establish policies that would reposition golf and enhance its recognition.

"We are here to open a new chapter and create a new window of opportunity for golf in Nigeria. We are here to unveil a new face and policy thrust that will reposition our sport and give it the direction, structure and recognition it deserves.

"Our vision is clear: we want to build a stronger, safer, better organised and internationally respected golf community in Nigeria.

"Golfers and other participants must have adequate protection. We are, therefore, working towards a system that will provide greater security and confidence for golfers, administrators, officials and other stakeholders.

"Golf is a globally guided sport. It is governed by international standards, and Nigeria cannot afford to operate outside those standards," Runsewe said.