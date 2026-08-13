Nigeria: TYB Golf Club Commissions New Caddy Shed in Abuja

The Tukur Yusuf Buratai International Golf Resort and Country Club (TYB-IGRCC), Abuja, on Monday commissioned a new caddy shed to improve the welfare and working conditions of caddies at the club.

The state-of-the-art facility provides improved accommodation and welfare amenities for caddies serving members and guests of the club.

The facility includes bathrooms, toilets and a canteen, among other amenities, designed to provide a more conducive working environment for the caddies.

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Dr Ali Peters, Vice Captain of TYB-IGRCC, who represented the club's Captain, Brig.-Gen. Nicholas Ashinze, at the commissioning, said the project demonstrated the club's commitment to the welfare of caddies.

"On behalf of the Captain, Executive Committee, and distinguished members of this club, we appreciate everyone who contributed to this project.

"Our caddies are an integral part of this club, and management considered it necessary to provide them with a befitting facility.

"This facility is not just a building; it is an investment in the people who contribute daily to the experience and success of our members," he said.

Peters appreciated the Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Olufemi Oluyede, who is also the past Grand Patron of the club, for his support.

He also acknowledged the Grand Patron, Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Waidi Shaibu, and the Patron, Chief of Training, Maj.-Gen. Valentine Okoro, for their leadership and support toward the development of the facility.

He expressed appreciation to the club's Life Patron, Gen. Tukur Yusuf Buratai (rtd.), for his continued encouragement and commitment to the club's development.

Peters said the contributions of the club's patrons had continued to strengthen its growth and improve the experience of members and guests.

Maj.-Gen. Godwin Umelo (rtd.), who commissioned the facility, commended the club management for prioritising the welfare of caddies.

Umelo urged the caddies to take ownership of the facility and ensure its proper maintenance.

"This caddy shed belongs to you. You are co-owners of this club, and you must take ownership of this facility.

"Protect it, keep it clean, and ensure that it remains in good condition for yourselves and those who will come after you," he said.