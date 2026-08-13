Nigeria: Niemann Wins As Rahm Secures LIV Season Title

Joaquin Niemann led throughout to win the LIV Golf New York event on Sunday, while Jon Rahm secured his third straight season title.

Niemann fired a two-under 69 to finish on 16 under after 72 holes at Trump National Bedminster in New Jersey.

That meant the Chilean won by three strokes from American Harold Varner III and the 27-year-old met US President Donald Trump after extending his record for LIV wins to nine.

"I feel like the more they push me, the better golfer I'm going to become from every experience," said Niemann.

England's Lee Westwood and Scott Vincent of Zimbabwe were both seven off the pace in a share for third place.

Rahm finished tied for 41st after closing with a round of 76, but the Spaniard has clinched the season title.

The world number 13 has an unassailable 219-point lead over American Bryson DeChambeau heading into the final individual event of the season at Indianapolis in two weeks.

The 31-year-old won last year's season title despite not winning a single event, but this year has two wins from 12 so far - in Hong Kong and Mexico - and has also had four runner-up finishes.