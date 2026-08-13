Malawi: Arrest Warrants Blocked, Millions Missing - Inside the Chaudhry Fraud Scandal Rocking Malawi

Pakistani businessman and wife face mounting claims of citizenship fraud, missing millions and fake diplomatic status -- but have dodged arrest thanks to a last-minute court order.

A Blantyre couple accused of masterminding a web of fraud -- from bogus diplomatic credentials to a suspected K1.4 billion cash grab -- are still walking free, sparking growing anger at Malawi's Director of Public Prosecutions for failing to step in.

Chaudhry Azhar Mahmood and his wife Neelam dodged arrest warrants at the eleventh hour after securing a stay order from Limbe Magistrate's Court.

A hearing on August 24 will decide whether that reprieve holds.

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THE CHARGE SHEET:

Posing as a Pakistani consular official with no accreditation -- allegedly to dodge duty on luxury cars

Neelam accused of falsely claiming Malawian citizenship to snap up land

Reports of missing land-transfer files at the tax authority, now under investigation

A firm linked to Chaudhry accused of pocketing over K523 million in advance payments for cables that were never delivered

A separate whistleblower claim he diverted rural electrification supplies into a private warehouse

Sued for $1.6 million by an Indian supplier over unpaid police uniform contracts

Campaigners say the case has become a test of whether Malawi's justice system will bend to money and status.

"This is not a routine case," fumed activist James Mwale. "It borders on serious fraud and undermines the authority of our institutions."

One lawyer didn't hold back: "Fraudulent claims of diplomatic privilege undermine the sovereignty of the state."

Another security expert went further still, demanding Chaudhry's citizenship be stripped and that he be deported outright, branding it "a matter of national security."

Adding fuel to the fire: Chaudhry reportedly admitted in court to paying for a vehicle in London using British pounds -- a claim critics say exposes a breach of Malawi's foreign exchange rules.

Meanwhile his defence lawyer has been accused of trying to intimidate the press, after claiming on Facebook that journalists were being paid to run negative stories about his clients -- an allegation reporters and legal figures alike have dismissed as a smear.

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With the clock ticking to the August 24 hearing, all eyes are now on the DPP to decide: will he finally step in -- or let the couple walk again?