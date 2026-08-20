Malawi: Court to Rule On Chaudhry Arrest Warrants Amid Fraud Allegations

Controversial businessman Mahmood Azhar Chaudhry is heading back to court on Monday -- with a growing pile of fraud claims against him, including a shock £1.6million lawsuit.

Chaudhry and wife Neelam have DODGED arrest so far, thanks to stay orders blocking cops from enforcing warrants against them.

But Monday's Limbe Magistrate's Court hearing will decide once and for all whether those warrants get axed for good.

Prosecutors want the Director of Public Prosecutions to step in -- which would turn the case into a full-blown STATE prosecution.

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Chaudhry is accused of:

Fraudulently getting Malawian citizenship

Sending foreign currency abroad illegally

Pocketing MILLIONS meant for a government electricity project

Human rights activist James Kaphe blasted the case as no ordinary scandal. "This is not a routine case. It borders on serious fraud and undermines the authority of our institutions," he fumed.

The list of claims keeps growing. Chaudhry is accused of nicking supplies meant for a rural electricity scheme, LYING under oath about being a diplomat to dodge car taxes, and pocketing a jaw-dropping K523 MILLION without delivering the goods.

Wife Neelam is accused of lying about her citizenship to grab land.

And it gets murkier -- tax officials say key land transfer records linked to Chaudhry have MYSTERIOUSLY vanished from the system, sparking fears he dodged tax altogether.

Security expert Haswell Sikusa has now demanded Chaudhry be STRIPPED of his citizenship and KICKED OUT of the country.

Chaudhry didn't do himself any favours either -- he admitted in court to paying for a car in London using British pounds, instantly landing him in hot water for breaking currency rules.

He's also facing a £1.6million lawsuit from a firm over unpaid police uniforms and kit.

Monday's hearing could be the moment it all catches up with him.