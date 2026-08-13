Nigeria: Sokoto Approves N1.7bn for 1,000 Motorcycles to Fight Banditry

Sokoto — The Sokoto State Government has approved N1.759 billion for the purchase of 1,000 Bajaj motorcycles for security agencies to strengthen operations against banditry in the state.

The approval was made at the sixth regular meeting of the State Executive Council, chaired by the Deputy Governor, Idris Muhammad Gobir.

The motorcycles will complement the 62 armoured vehicles worth N27 billion recently procured by the state government and distributed to security agencies to enhance operations in areas affected by banditry.

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The Director General, Media and Publicity to the Governor, Abubakar Bawa, disclosed this in a statement issued to newsmen in Sokoto.

The council also approved several projects in the education, health, water and vocational training sectors.

Among them was N723.17 million for the renovation of Government Technical College, Runjin Sambo, while N498.99 million was approved for the rehabilitation of A.A. Raji Special School.

The College of Nursing Sciences is to receive N489.32 million for the renovation of Phase I, while N229.36 million was approved for the renovation of male and female hostels at the College of Basic and Remedial Studies.

In the agriculture sector, N174.64 million was approved for the renovation of staff quarters and upgrading of the perimeter fence at the College of Agriculture and Animal Science, Wurno.

The government also approved N133.67 million for the construction of a perimeter fence at Wamakko Primary Health Centre.

In another move aimed at supporting women's vocational training, N93.88 million was approved for learning equipment for 46 women's vocational centres across the state's 23 local government areas.

For the water sector, the council approved N90.208 million for the purchase of PVC pipes and plumbing fittings for the maintenance of 142 semi-urban water supply schemes across the 23 local government areas.