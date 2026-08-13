Nigeria: Suspected Kidnapper Arrested While Attempting to Buy Ak-47 in Kwara

Ilorin — The Kwara State Police Command has foiled an alleged attempt to procure an AK-47 rifle for a kidnapping operation.

The suspect, said to be a member of a kidnapping gang, was also arrested in Kaiama Local Government Area.

The suspect, identified as Sanda Aliyu, was arrested before the firearm could be delivered following intelligence received by operatives of the Anti-Kidnapping Section on August 3, 2026.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Police said the arrest prevented the suspected arms transaction from being completed and opened an investigation into the network behind the planned acquisition.

According to the Command, Aliyu was negotiating with another suspect, identified as Aliyu Mohammed, who is currently at large, to obtain the rifle.

Investigators alleged that ₦1.6 million had already been paid towards the purchase of the weapon when security operatives moved in.

The suspect reportedly admitted his involvement during interrogation and was said to have given investigators an insight into his ambitions within the criminal underworld.

Police Spokeswoman, SP Adetoun Ejire-Adeyemi, in a statement on Thursday said "Aliyu disclosed that he wanted to acquire the AK-47 to rise to the position of a "Boss" within his existing kidnapping gang".

"He said he planned to eventually leave the group and establish and lead his own criminal gang", she stated.

The police added that the investigation would further examine the source of the money used in the transaction, the intended supplier of the rifle and the circumstances surrounding the planned acquisition.

Mohammed, who was allegedly negotiating the sale of the firearm to Aliyu, remains at large, according to the Command.

The Commissioner of Police, Ojo Adekimi, said the Command would sustain its offensive against criminal elements and continue to deploy intelligence and operational resources to protect communities across the state.

"There will be no respite in the ongoing offensive against criminal elements," Ojo said.

The CP urged residents to continue providing actionable information that could assist security agencies in detecting arms trafficking, kidnapping plans and other criminal activities before they are carried out.