Nigeria: Over 700 Athletes for Dynamic Athletics Meet in Lagos

A total of 693 athletes from nine countries have registered for the Dynamic Athletics Meet scheduled for August 15 at the Yabatech Sports Ground in Lagos, with the registration figures revealing a heavily sprint-dominated competition and an overwhelming Nigerian presence.

The registration data showed 1,054 athlete-event entries across the 693 competitors, giving an average of approximately 1.52 events per athlete. Nigeria accounts for the vast majority of the field with 658 entries, followed by Benin with 28, while Côte d'Ivoire, Togo, Qatar, Chad, Bahrain, Cameroon and the United Kingdom have one entry each.

The event's international character is therefore evident, but Nigeria's dominance is unmistakable, accounting for almost 95 per cent of the registered athletes. The figures underline the growing importance of the August 15 meeting as a major platform for Nigerian athletes, while also attracting competitors from across Africa and beyond.

The 100m is by far the biggest event, with 482 entries, followed by the 400m with 246. The long jump has attracted 76 entries, while 800m has 62, 1500m 33 and 400m hurdles 29. The shot put has 26 entries, while the discus throw and triple jump have 19 each.

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The remaining programme includes 16 entries in the 5000m, 13 in the 100m hurdles, 10 each in the hammer throw and javelin throw, seven in the men's 110m hurdles, five in the 4x100m relay and one in the 4x400m relay.

Interestingly, the 200m currently has no registered athlete, according to the registration data.

The figures also highlight the depth of the sprint programme, with the 100m and 400m alone accounting for 728 of the 1,054 athlete-event registrations, or roughly 69 per cent of all entries. This makes Dynamic Athletics particularly significant for athletes seeking competitive opportunities in Nigeria's traditionally strongest track disciplines.

The registration also provides an interesting picture of the age structure of the field. While 595 entries carry the Senior category, the registration includes 24 athletes in the U11 category, 82 in U15, 46 in U18 and 10 in U20. These categories overlap because some athletes are registered across multiple classifications.

When the overlapping registrations are taken into account, the data indicate that 547 athletes are senior-only, while a significant youth component is embedded within the overall field. The presence of athletes across the U11, U15, U18 and U20 categories gives the meeting an important developmental dimension beyond the senior competition.

Another notable feature is the number of athletes competing without club affiliation. Fifty-one athletes, representing about 7.4 per cent of the entire field, are registered without a club. Of these, 37 are Nigerian, 11 are from Benin, while Côte d'Ivoire, Togo and Qatar have one unattached athlete each.

The club-registration figures further underline the breadth of the competition. Among the leading affiliations, Sokktan AC has 27 athletes, Osheku Athletics Academy 25, Altivelis/Team Lagos 23, Eagleslight Athletics Club 22, Speedrunner Athletics Academy and Global Power 21 each, Higher Ground School 16, Arena Academy 14, De Unique Famous and Kwara State 13 each, and De Millie Lions 12.

The registration figures suggest that the August 15 Dynamic Athletics meeting will not merely be a competition involving established senior athletes. It will bring together a broad mixture of elite competitors, emerging athletes, school-age talents and unattached runners, with the overwhelming Nigerian participation complemented by a small but significant international contingent.

With 693 athletes, 1,054 event registrations and competitors from nine countries, Dynamic Athletics is shaping up as one of the more significant athletics gatherings on the Nigerian calendar, with the massive 100m and 400m entries expected to provide some of the meeting's biggest attractions on August 15.

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Diamond League: Tebogo, Gout to Light up Lausanne on August 21

Athletissima will feature a thrilling 200m clash between Letsile Tebogo and Gout Gout at the Wanda Diamond League meeting in Lausanne on 21 August.

Tebogo lit up Lausanne's Pontaise Stadium two years ago with a stunning 19.64 victory. It came just two weeks after the sprinter from Botswana won the Olympic title in Paris with an African record of 19.46.

Australian teenage prodigy Gout set a world U20 record of 19.67 in April. The 18-year-old has faced Tebogo only once so far, in the semi-finals of the 2025 World Championships in Tokyo, where Tebogo came out on top.

The women's 800m is also shaping up to be one of the highlights of the evening. Following her incredible 1:53.98 performance on Sunday in Stockholm - the third-fastest time in world history - Audrey Werro will compete in front of a home crowd with the ambition of producing another unforgettable moment.