Ghana: Bagre Dam Spillage - Nadmo Urges Farmers, Residents in Flood-Prone Communities to Relocate

The National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) in the Upper East Region has urged farmers along the White Volta River and residents of flood-prone communities to relocate to safer areas ahead of the anticipated spillage of Burkina Faso's Bagre Dam.

The warning follows indications from authorities in Burkina Faso that the controlled spillage of the dam was expected to commence yesterday after the reservoir reached its target level.

The Regional NADMO Director, Mrs Rebecca Hasmatu Akolgo, said the spillage could cause the White Volta River to overflow, potentially resulting in flooding in downstream communities.

Speaking to The Ghanaian Times in an exclusive interview on measures being taken to mitigate the impact of the spillage, Mrs Akolgo urged farmers cultivating along the river and residents in low-lying areas to move to higher ground "effective now."

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She said the organisation was working closely with the Regional Coordinating Council, district and municipal assemblies, health authorities and traditional leaders to minimise casualties and protect lives and property.

"We want to ensure farmers and other community folks in the region do not encounter any eventuality in the wake of the spillage of Bagre Dam. Our main priority is to save lives, livelihoods and property," she underlined.

According to Mrs Akolgo, NADMO personnel in the various districts and municipalities had been deployed to flood-prone communities to sensitise residents and farmers on the need to evacuate immediately.

"Farmers who farm along the White Volta River and residents downstream are advised to relocate to safer havens. When the spillage eventually occurs, there should be reduced or minimal damage to our people," she added.

She said the spillage was expected to take between 48 and 78 hours to reach Ghana, urging residents to remain vigilant and comply with safety directives.

Mrs Akolgo expressed satisfaction with the cooperation from residents, noting that some had already moved to higher ground, while others were complying with directives to avoid movement and farming activities along the river banks.

She recalled that the 2025 spillage did not cause significant damage to lives and livelihoods because of proactive safety measures taken by farmers and residents.

She expressed optimism that a similar level of cooperation this year would help minimise the impact of the spillage.

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Meanwhile, some farmers along the White Volta River have expressed concern about the potential economic impact of the spillage.

Richard Dok Pootoh, a maize farmer in the Nabdam District, said the late onset of the rains forced him to plant late, leaving his crops immature.

"So I have nothing to salvage should the spillage come with devastating effects," he said.