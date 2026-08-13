Ghana: Getfund Launches Furniture Appeal for Schools

The Ghana Education Trust Fund (GETFund), through its Education Financing and Partnership Initiative (EFPI), has launched a nationwide appeal for classroom furniture to support schools facing critical shortages.

The initiative is aimed at mobilising support from the private sector, development partners, philanthropic organisations, alumni associations, faith-based institutions, civil society organisations and individuals to complement government's investment in education.

It is also in line with the vision of President John Dramani Mahama to improve Ghana's education sector through strategic partnerships, innovative financing and shared national responsibility.

The initiative forms part of efforts to address persistent furniture deficits in schools, despite government's continued investment in educational infrastructure and teaching and learning resources.

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GETFund in a statement issued in Accra yesterday, said the appeal was in response to numerous requests from schools across the country for support to provide essential classroom furniture.

The items required include students' metal mono and dual desks and chairs, bunk beds, teachers' tables and chairs and other learning essentials needed to provide safe and conducive environments for teaching and learning.

GETFund said furniture shortages remained a challenge in several communities, with some pupils still sharing desks or studying under uncomfortable conditions.

It said the situation could undermine effective teaching and learning and, therefore, required a collective national effort to complement government's ongoing interventions.

Through the EFPI, GETFund said it was expanding opportunities for corporate Ghana and other stakeholders to contribute to educational development.

It invited corporate organisations, alumni associations, non-governmental organisations (NGOs), development partners, traditional authorities, religious bodies, community organisations, philanthropists and members of the public to donate new or slightly used classroom furniture to schools in need.