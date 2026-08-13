Ghana: Newmont Deploys Next-Generation Shovel At Ahafo South

Newmont's Ahafo South mine has commissioned a Cat 6040 Next Generation (NG) Hydraulic Mining Shovel supplied by Mantrac Ghana, becoming the first of only three mine sites globally to deploy the advanced equipment.

The heavy mobile equipment is equipped with a range of safety features, including dual fire suppression systems, enhanced operator visibility, emergency egress systems, camera monitoring technology, protected access platforms and multiple emergency shutdown controls.

According to a press statement issued by Newmont and copied to The Ghanaian Times in Accra on Friday, the introduction of the Cat 6040 NG represented a significant investment in operational reliability, productivity and safety.

The statement said the equipment was designed to strengthen primary loading operations and featured a larger bucket capacity, enhanced breakout force and a robust undercarriage engineered for extended service life.

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It also comes with upgraded twin Cat C32B engines, which provide increased power output and improved fuel efficiency.

Speaking at the commissioning ceremony, the General Manager of Newmont Ahafo South, Mr Alex Kofi Annin, said the equipment marked an important milestone for the mine and demonstrated the company's commitment to investing in innovative technologies.

"The commissioning of the Cat 6040 Next Generation shovel marks an important milestone for Ahafo South and reflects Newmont's commitment to investing in innovative technologies that enhance safety, reliability, and operational performance."