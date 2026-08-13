Ghana: Rent Control Sets Nov. 30 Deadline for Landlords

The Rent Control Department (RCD) has given landlords and property owners up to November 30, 2026, to regularise the registration of their tenancies and property records with the Department.

It has also directed landlords to begin issuing prescribed rent cards to tenants from August 17, 2026, in accordance with existing rent laws.

In a statement signed by the Acting Rent Commissioner, Mr Frederick Opoku and copied to The Ghanaian Times in Accra yesterday, the Department said the measures were aimed at improving transparency, accountability and tenant protection within the country's rental sector.

The statement stressed that the requirement for landlords to issue rent cards was not a new policy, but a statutory obligation under existing laws.

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It said Section 20(1) of the Rent Act, 1963 (Act 220), required landlords of premises rented on a monthly or shorter basis to issue tenants with rent cards within seven days after commencement of the tenancy.

The card, it said, must contain the names and addresses of the landlord and tenant, as well as the amount of rent payable.

The Rent Control Law, 1986 (PNDCL 138), also requires landlords of residential accommodation covered by the law to issue rent cards and provide the Department with details of tenants and rents paid.

The Department said from August 17, landlords seeking its services would, where applicable, be required to provide evidence of compliance with the rent-card requirement.

It warned that landlords who failed to provide satisfactory evidence of issuing and maintaining the required rent cards could have their applications for administrative services declined or delayed until the obligation was regularised.

The Department also reminded residential landlords of the requirement under Section 4 of PNDCL 138 to register every lease or tenancy agreement with it within 14 days of entering into the agreement.

It, therefore, directed landlords and property owners to regularise their tenancy and property records by November 30, warning that failure to comply could result in applications for administrative services being deferred or rejected.

The Department further clarified that student accommodation providers were not automatically exempted from rent-control regulations simply because they operated hostels.

"Beginning with the 2026/2027 academic year, hostel operators whose accommodation arrangements fall within applicable rent laws will be required to issue prescribed rent cards to student tenants and comply with relevant registration requirements.

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They will also be expected to maintain records of student tenants, occupied accommodation, rent payable, tenancy periods and other information required by law," the statement said.

The Department said it would engage tertiary institutions, student representative bodies, hostel associations, local authorities and other regulators to facilitate implementation of the requirements.