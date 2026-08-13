Ghana: NLC Goes Digital to Deepen Stakeholder Engagement

The National Labour Commission (NLC) has launched its social media platforms to improve public access to information, deepen stakeholder engagement and promote peaceful resolution of labour disputes.

The initiative formed part of efforts to modernise the Commission's communication strategy and make its services more accessible, responsive and visible to the public.

Speaking at the launch in Accra on Monday, the Executive Secretary of the Commission, Dr Beatrice Darko, said the platforms would provide timely information on labour laws, Commission directives, policy updates, public notices, mediation and arbitration activities, as well as public education and stakeholder engagement programmes.

She said social media had become an indispensable tool for public institutions, particularly as citizens increasingly relied on digital platforms for credible and timely information.

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Dr Darko said the platforms would also serve as interactive channels for employers, employees, trade unions, employer organisations, students, researchers and the general public to seek clarification, provide feedback and engage the Commission on labour-related issues.

According to her, the initiative would strengthen public education on the rights and responsibilities of both employers and employees, stressing that an informed workforce and informed employers were better positioned to prevent labour disputes.

Dr Darko said the Commission would use regular educational content, practical guidance and awareness campaigns to promote compliance, cooperation, dialogue and peaceful dispute resolution.

She said the digital platforms would also help preserve the Commission's institutional records by documenting its activities, milestones, educational materials and achievements for future research and institutional learning.

The Executive Secretary assured the public that information published on the platforms would be accurate, timely, professional and consistent with the principles of integrity, transparency, accountability and respect.

She urged stakeholders to follow and engage with the Commission's platforms responsibly, saying effective communication required the institution not only to provide information but also to listen to the concerns and feedback of the public.

Dr Darko said the launch marked the beginning of a new chapter in the Commission's engagement with stakeholders and reaffirmed its commitment to promoting harmonious industrial relations and facilitating the peaceful settlement of labour disputes.

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She expressed confidence that the initiative would enhance public understanding of labour rights and responsibilities, improve access to the Commission's services and contribute to industrial peace and national development.