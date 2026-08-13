Ghana: Strengthen Cybersecurity Before Digital Plates Rollout - Ga Mantse

The Ga Mantse, King Tackie Teiko Tsuru II, has urged the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA) to strengthen its cybersecurity systems ahead of the rollout of the new digital number plate.

He said robust cybersecurity measures were necessary to enable the Authority to effectively address security threats and challenges associated with the new digital licensing system.

King Tackie Teiko Tsuru II made the call when he paid a courtesy call on the DVLA at its head office in Accra yesterday.

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The visit was aimed at gaining a better understanding of the operations of the Authority and formed part of the Ga Mantse's broader plan to engage institutions and agencies in the capital.

The Ga Mantse also pledged to link the DVLA with foreign investors for formal discussions on cybersecurity, which he described as a key component of the new digital number plate system.

"Recently, we had an engagement with some foreign investors on cybersecurity, but Mr Julius Neequaye Kotey, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the DVLA, had travelled. I will call on the investors again to have a formal engagement with him because whatever the Authority is going to do is related to computers, the internet and cybersecurity," he said.

King Tackie Teiko Tsuru II said he was impressed with the innovations being undertaken by the DVLA and pledged the support of the Ga Traditional Council in creating public awareness about the new digital number plate system.

He said his engagements with corporate organisations, including the DVLA, were also intended to encourage institutions to align their operations with government's objectives, particularly the 24-hour economy policy, to help address unemployment and improve efficiency.

The Ga Mantse urged Mr Kotey to continue with the good work to enhance road safety and ensure an efficient licensing regime.

In response, Mr Kotey explained that the rollout of the new digital number plate had been delayed due to the need to establish a Legislative Instrument (L.I.), which was awaiting approval by Parliament.

He said although the DVLA had been given the green light to roll out the initiative, the Minister of Transport had directed the Authority to use August and September to create public awareness before the system was rolled out next year.

Through a presentation, Mr Kotey explained the rationale behind the introduction of the Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) digital number plate and highlighted its various features.

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He also outlined other innovations being undertaken by the Authority, including the installation of gun trace systems at toll booths to track and flag fake number plates used by private and commercial vehicles.

He said the innovations would help curb the use of stolen vehicles for criminal activities through digital verification.

Mr Kotey added that the DVLA would collaborate with security agencies in the rollout of the new digital number plate system.

At the end of the visit, Mr Kotey presented a DVLA-branded package to the Ga Mantse and subsequently led him on a tour of the Authority's various centres and departments.