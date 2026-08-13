Ghana: Civil Service Week Launched With Call for Better Service Delivery

The 2026 Civil Service Week celebration has been launched with a call on public institutions to strengthen policy implementation and improve service delivery to meet the changing needs of citizens.

The celebration, on the theme: 'The Resetting Agenda for Sustainable Development in Ghana: The Civil Service's Responsibilities,' seeks to highlight the critical role of the Civil Service in translating government policies into tangible development outcomes.

Speaking at the launch in Accra yesterday, the Head of the Civil Service, Dr Evans Aggrey-Darkoh, said the service must move beyond policy formulation to effective implementation, measurable results and improved experiences for citizens.

He said the relevance of the Civil Service depended largely on its ability to provide quality and responsive services that met citizens' expectations.

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Dr Aggrey-Darkoh added that public institutions must be willing to review and reconfigure their approaches whenever citizens were dissatisfied with the services they provided.

He urged ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs), development partners and private sector organisations participating in the celebration to use the Policy Fair as a platform to showcase innovations, share experiences and strengthen collaboration to improve public service delivery.

He also encouraged visitors and stakeholders to provide constructive feedback to enable the Civil Service to become more agile, productive, responsive and citizen-centred.

The Director of Training at the Office of the Head of the Civil Service (OHCS), Dr Elizabeth Obeng-Yeboah, called for stronger collaboration among public institutions and development partners to promote effective and responsive public service delivery.

She said the 2026 Civil Service Policy Fair provided an important platform for the Civil Service, government agencies and development partners to share policy initiatives, exchange knowledge, showcase innovations and strengthen partnerships to address national development priorities.

Dr Obeng-Yeboah said public servants and other key stakeholders had a collective responsibility to develop and implement policies that responded to the needs of citizens and contributed to improving their livelihoods.

According to her, the fair offered participants the opportunity to learn from one another, build partnerships and translate good ideas and evidence into practical action.

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As part of activities marking the celebration, the Ministry of Health is also conducting a medical screening exercise to encourage participants to prioritise their health.