Ghana: Upper East Gets $150,000 Climate-Resilient Wash Project

WaterAid Ghana has launched a US$150,000 project in the Upper East Region to help communities strengthen their resilience to the growing effects of climate change on water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH).

Known as the Financing Locally-led Action for Resilient Ecosystems (FLARE) project, the initiative will empower women-led groups, local entrepreneurs and community organisations to develop solutions to climate-related WASH challenges.

Speaking at the launch in Bolgatanga, the Head of Strategy, Policy and Campaigns at WaterAid Ghana, Mr Ibrahim Musah, said the one-year project would be implemented in the Bongo, Nabdam, Bawku West and Kassena-Nankana West districts, as well as the Kassena-Nankana Municipality.

He said about 14,000 people in 30 communities across the beneficiary districts and municipality were expected to benefit from the intervention.

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Mr Musah said the project was funded by the Water Justice Fund through WaterAid Netherlands and would complement efforts to address the growing climate vulnerability of communities in the region.

"The FLARE project has sourced its funding from the Water Justice Fund through WaterAid Netherlands. It will actually serve as an antidote to the climate change challenge here in the Upper East, and I challenge the people to take the call for proposals for Climate-Resilient WASH initiatives under the Climate-Resilient WASH Financing Mechanism (CRWFM) seriously," he explained.

The Upper East Regional Minister, Mr Donatus Atanga Akamugri, said the FLARE project and the call for proposals for climate-resilient WASH initiatives would empower communities and local institutions to take greater responsibility for finding solutions to climate vulnerability.

He acknowledged the significant impact of climate change on WASH and livelihoods in the region and expressed optimism that the project would contribute to building stronger, healthier and more resilient communities.

Mr Akamugri noted that the initiative was also strategic in complementing the efforts of the Office of the Minister of State for Climate Change and Sustainability to address climate vulnerability.

He said the government had prioritised climate change and related challenges through the establishment of the Office of the Minister of State for Climate Change and Sustainability.