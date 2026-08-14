West Africa: Liberia Advances National Dialogue On Climate Mobility

-The Environmental Protection Agency of Liberia has convened a High-Level Consultative Dialogue on Climate Mobility to examine the impacts of climate change on population movement and identify priorities for climate-resilient development.

The dialogue, held at Corina Hotel in Monrovia, marks the conclusion of the Liberia Climate Mobility Deep Dive, an initiative being implemented by the EPA in partnership with the Global Centre for Climate Mobility. The process follows a Memorandum of Understanding signed by Liberia and the Global Centre for Climate Mobility in 2025.

Delivering the opening remarks on behalf of EPA Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer Dr. Emmanuel King Urey Yarkpawolo, Deputy Executive Director for Administration, Mr. Anthony S. Kollie, said the consultations provide an opportunity to review evidence and recommendations gathered from stakeholders across 12 counties and agree on practical priorities for national action.

Liberia contributes less than 0.03 percent of global greenhouse gas emissions but is increasingly affected by coastal erosion, flooding, rising temperatures, changing rainfall patterns, and pressure on agriculture and water resources. These impacts are influencing livelihoods and mobility decisions, while also increasing pressure on cities, public services, and vulnerable communities.

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Mr. Kollie emphasized that climate mobility should be viewed not only as a challenge but also as an opportunity to strengthen adaptation, support orderly urban growth, protect at-risk communities, and create sustainable livelihood opportunities.

The dialogue is expected to contribute to the development of a policy blueprint on climate mobility and support the implementation of Liberia's Nationally Determined Contribution, National Adaptation Plan, National Climate Change Policy and Response Strategy, and the ARREST Agenda for Inclusive Development.

Participants include representatives of government institutions, the Legislature, local authorities, development partners, international organizations, civil society, youth and women's groups, academia, and other stakeholders. Discussions will focus on strengthening coordination, identifying investment opportunities, and ensuring that climate mobility considerations are integrated into national and local development planning.

Mr. Kollie called for a whole-of-government and whole-of-society approach, stressing that recommendations must be practical, measurable, adequately financed, and aligned with Liberia's national priorities.

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He officially declared the High-Level Consultative Dialogue on Climate Mobility open and expressed appreciation to the Global Centre for Climate Mobility and all participating institutions and communities for their support.