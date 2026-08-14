Liberia: Mfdp, Agriculture Ministry Review Sector Performance

14 August 2026
The New Dawn (Monrovia)

Lewis S. Teh — The Ministry of Finance and Development Planning (MFDP) and the Ministry of Agriculture have conducted a high-level review of Liberia's agriculture sector, focusing on budget execution, ongoing projects and priorities aimed at improving performance and food security.

The "Deep Dive" session, held Wednesday, was led by Finance and Development Planning Minister Augustine Kpehe Ngafuan and Agriculture Minister Dr. J. Alexander Nuetah, along with technical teams from both ministries.

The meeting brought together senior officials to assess progress across the agriculture sector and identify challenges requiring greater attention to improve project implementation and agricultural productivity.

Representing MFDP were Deputy Minister for Economic Management Dehpue Y. Zuo, Assistant Minister for Budget Sarah Mulbah and Assistant Minister for Expenditure Dede Sandiman. Senior officials of the Ministry of Agriculture also participated.

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Discussions focused on four major areas: the sector's performance to date, execution of the 2026 budget, status of ongoing agricultural projects and strategic priorities for the remainder of the year.

Officials said the exercise forms part of the government's efforts to ensure that public resources are aligned with the ARREST Agenda for Inclusive Development and directed toward programs capable of improving agricultural production and livelihoods.

The two ministries also reviewed how agriculture could contribute more effectively to economic growth, employment creation, food security and poverty reduction.

During the discussions, officials emphasized stronger coordination between the Finance and Agriculture ministries to address bottlenecks affecting projects and improve the delivery of support to farmers, agribusinesses and rural communities.

The review comes amid continuing efforts by the Boakai administration to increase domestic food production and reduce Liberia's dependence on imported agricultural commodities, particularly rice.

Officials said decisions and action points emerging from the session are expected to guide budget allocations and government support for agricultural projects during the remaining months of 2026.

The agriculture session is part of a series of sector-focused engagements by MFDP aimed at reviewing government projects, expenditure and implementation challenges across ministries and agencies.

Read the original article on New Dawn.

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