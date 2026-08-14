Uganda/Nigeria: Nigeria, Uganda Seal Tickets to U19 World Cup Africa Qualifier Division One

Nigeria and Uganda secured their places in the ICC Men's U19 World Cup Africa Qualifier Division One after recording convincing victories in their respective Division Two matches against Mozambique and Sierra Leone.

Nigeria produced the biggest result of the day, crushing Mozambique by 407 runs after posting an imposing 464 for six in 50 overs before bowling them out for just 54 in 23 overs.

The victory was Nigeria's third consecutive win of the tournament.

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Nigeria's batting was led by an outstanding performance from Peculiar Egemasi, who was named Player of the Match after scoring 123 runs from 84 balls, including 18 fours and a six. He finished with a strike rate of 146.43.

Bright Nyong was equally destructive, smashing 137 runs from just 53 balls, including 12 sixes, at a remarkable strike rate of 258.49.

Hosanna Omonkhobhio also made a valuable contribution, scoring 84 from 73 balls as Nigeria reached 464 for six.

Nigeria's dominance continued with the ball, with Kenneth Boniface taking three wickets for just 13 runs as Mozambique collapsed to 54 all out.

Mozambique's batting struggled to cope with the Nigerian attack. Rodrigue Rui Mangue top-scored with 19 runs from 13 balls, while Charles Manuel Mbebe added 10 and Emerson Rita contributed 11 from 16 balls.

Speaking after the match, Nigeria's Ali Rahmon said the team had entered the game with a clear plan to restrict Mozambique to a low total after posting a big score.

"We chose to bat first to restrict them under 100, and that's what happened. We secured the third win."

The result gives Nigeria significant momentum as they continue their push for a place in the next division.

Uganda maintain perfect run

Uganda, meanwhile, maintained their perfect record with a 98-run victory over Sierra Leone.

Uganda were bowled out for 152 in 45.3 overs before dismissing Sierra Leone for just 54 in 28.4 overs.

The result gave Uganda a fourth win in four matches, confirming their qualification for Division One at the next stage.

Robert Owili top-scored for Uganda with 53 runs from 83 balls, while Richard Sohera made 31 from 55 balls and was named Player of the Match for his contribution to Uganda's victory.

Sierra Leone struggled to build partnerships during their chase. Charles Kamara made 26 from 67 balls, while Ibrahim Bangura added 23 from 41 deliveries and also claimed one wicket.

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Uganda's perfect four-match record underlines their dominance in the tournament and secures their progression to Division One alongside Nigeria and hosts Rwanda.

Saturday Fixtures

9:30 Rwanda vs Uganda -- Gahanga Main Oval

9:30: Sierra Leone vs Nigeria --Gahanga B Oval

9:30: Ghana vs Mozambique -- RP-Kigali Oval